LONDON, July 16 Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct posted a 21 percent rise in
profit on Thursday but said it would cut its bonus scheme
earnings target for 2016 after failing to make the acquisitions
necessary to boost sales.
The group, founded and majority controlled by Newcastle
United owner Mike Ashley, said underlying pretax profit for the
year to April 26 was 300 million pounds ($469 million), ahead of
forecasts of 293 million and up from 249 million pounds a year
ago.
A 5.5 percent rise in sport retail sales helped push total
revenue up 4.7 percent, with the group's gross margin up 110
basis points to 43.8 percent.
Sports Direct's permanent staff are incentivised by
lucrative share bonus schemes linked to group earnings targets.
The company said on Thursday it would revise down its
2015/16 adjusted core earnings target of 480 million pounds to
420 million pounds, as it now considered it to be unreasonably
challenging after failing to fuel its expansion with
acquisitions over the past year.
All other targets for the further three years of the scheme
to 2019 remained unchanged. ($1 = 0.6401 pounds)
