LONDON Feb 19 Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct saw sales growth slow across its Christmas quarter, in part due to a weak winter sports season that proved challenging for its Austrian business.

The group, controlled by founder and Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, said on Thursday group sales for the 13 weeks to Jan. 25, its fiscal third quarter, grew 2.6 percent to 771 million pounds ($1.19 billion), below a 6.5 percent rise at the half year.

Core sports retail sales grew 2.7 percent with gross profit up 9.4 percent and the firm said it was very confident of meeting its full-year targets.

