UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON Dec 10 Retailer Sports Direct Intl reported a 7.6 percent rise in underlying earnings for the first half, helped by the roll-out of large format city centre stores, and said it was confident of meeting its target for the year.
The company, which trades from 455 sports stores in Britain, posted underlying earnings of 218.5 million pounds ($332 million), and said it was on track to achieve its full-year ambition of 420 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6591 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.