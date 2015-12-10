(Adds CEO comments, shares, reaction)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON Dec 10 Sports Direct International
, the retailer controlled by Newcastle United owner Mike
Ashley, defended its treatment of workers on Thursday after a
newspaper report said that security checks of staff left some
earning less than legal levels.
The issue of lengthy security checks for agency workers at
its warehouse in Shirebrook, central England, being undertaken
in unpaid rather than paid time, was raised at the group's
September shareholder meeting and was the subject of an
investigation by the Guardian newspaper on Wednesday.
Sports Direct said the process had been streamlined to
reduce waiting times. It said casual workers were an integral
component of its workforce, and it complied "fully with all
applicable legal requirements".
The report was the latest in a line of criticisms of the
retailer's operations and overshadowed first-half results which
saw flat revenues knock more than 12 percent off the share
price.
The group had been criticised for the way it treats some
staff and suppliers earlier this year, with lawmakers saying it
behaved like a "backstreet outfit".
Chief Executive Dave Forsey said Sports Direct, which trades
from 455 stores in Britain, would always resolve any issues with
staff, whether employed directly or through agencies.
"We don't necessarily recognise the company that is being
portrayed and we need to do a better job in making sure our
story gets across," he said in an interview.
Investor Royal London Asset management, which holds the
stock, said it was concerned about corporate governance at the
company, which is majority controlled by Ashley.
"Until the company improves both its governance and its
relationship with employees, shareholders face substantial
risks," said the firm's corporate governance manager Ashley
Hamilton Claxton.
Underlying earnings for the first six months of the year
came to 218.5 million pounds ($332 million), up 7.6 percent and
in line with market forecasts, but on weaker-than-expected flat
sales of 1.4 billion pounds.
Sports Direct said revenues reflected a challenging market
and disappointing weather. Profits were increased by selling
more of its own higher-margin brands, such as Karrimor, Forsey
said, and the group remained confident it would achieve its
earnings target of 420 million pounds for the year.
Forsey said prospects for 2016 were also good, underpinned
by the European Football Championships, in which England, Wales,
Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will compete.
Shares in Sports Direct were trading down 12.8 percent at
580.5 pence at 1112 GMT, the worst day for the stock since April
2014.
Broker Cantor cuts its price target on the stock to 700
pence, from 760 pence, calling the results " a little behind the
curve", while Exane said the results were underwhelming compared
with rival JD Sports.
($1 = 0.6591 pounds)
(Editing by Sarah Young and Elaine Hardcastle)