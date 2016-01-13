* Holds 11.5 pct of Iconix Brand Group
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Jan 13 Sports Direct, Britain's
biggest sportswear retailer, said it acquired small stakes in
two U.S. companies, taking its strategy of buying shares in
potential partners across the Atlantic.
Sports Direct said it now held 11.5 percent of Iconix Brand
Group Inc and 2.3 percent of retailer Dick's Sporting
Goods Inc through a share instrument.
The group appears to want to gain exposure to the U.S.
market, having previously been focused on acquisitions in
Europe, where it runs 257 stores across the continent plus 455
in Britain.
"The main rationale for these stakes is to allow Sports
Direct to hopefully build a relationship and develop commercial
partnerships with the relevant parties," the company said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Dick's operates 645 stores across the U.S., selling brands
such as Nike Inc and Under Armour, while Iconix owns a portfolio
of brands including "Mudd", "Joe Boxer" and "Rocawear".
For years, Sports Direct's cheap prices fuelled rapid growth
but investor confidence in the group, founded and majority owned
by Mike Ashley, has been shaken over the last two months by
allegations over the treatment of staff in Britain and a profit
warning.
Shares in Sports Direct, whose founder Ashley also owns
Newcastle United soccer club, traded up 3 percent to 424 pence
at 0845 GMT following news of the investments. The stock had
lost 44 percent of its value since the beginning of December.
Sports Direct's minority stake buying in Britain has in the
past helped it open concessions in Tesco, the country's
biggest supermarket chain, and department store group Debenhams
.
The group has also had previous investments in key supplier
Adidas and continues to own 7 percent in rival
British retailer JD Sports.
(Editing by Keith Weir)