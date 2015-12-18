* Firm has been criticised for employment practices
By James Davey
LONDON, Dec 18 Sports Direct, Britain's
biggest sportswear retailer, responded to critics of its
employment practices on Friday with the launch of a review of
conditions for its thousands of agency warehouse workers, to be
overseen by its billionaire founder and majority shareholder,
Mike Ashley.
The FTSE 100 company, under fire from media,
investors and politicians, also hit back at what it called
"unfounded criticisms", issuing a long list of rebuttals.
A report by the Guardian newspaper last week said that
protracted security checks of workers at its main warehouse in
Shirebrook, central England, meant that some were effectively
paid less than the legal minimum, an allegation denied by the
company.
On Monday, the firm was criticised by lawmakers in Britain's
parliament and a government minister said it would face
sanctions if it flouted wage laws.
"The board has agreed that Mike Ashley shall personally
oversee a review of all agency worker terms and conditions to
ensure the company does not just meet its legal obligations, but
also provides a good environment for the entire workforce,"
Sports Direct said on Friday.
The scope of the review will include the operation of a
"strike" disciplinary system.
The Guardian had said staff were warned they would be sacked
if they received six black marks, or "strikes", over a six-month
period for offences including "errors", "excessive/long toilet
breaks", "time wasting", "excessive chatting", "horseplay" and
"using a mobile phone in the warehouse".
In November the Shirebrook facility used about 4,300 agency
workers.
Sports Direct has a global workforce of 28,000, of which
about 20,000 are employed in the UK.
Ashley, who owns 55 percent of Sports Direct's equity and
currently serves as the firm's deputy chairman, will start the
review next month.
Starting with a single sports shop 33 years ago, Ashley has
managed to develop a business with 400 stores across the UK and
operations in 20 other countries. He is also the owner of soccer
club Newcastle United.
Sports Direct's share price has fallen 18 percent over the
last month, following the publication of disappointing
first-half results on Dec. 10.
"It has taken a long time for the penny to drop at Sports
Direct that good employers do not just meet their legal
obligations," said independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.
The stock was up 0.3 percent at 578.5 pence at 1023 GMT
valuing the business at 3.47 billion pounds ($5.2 billion).
Sports Direct defended its use of agency workers at its
warehouse, saying the two main agencies it uses also supply
workers to hundreds of companies nationally on the same core
terms and conditions.
It also said neither agency workers nor employees were
subjected to "naming and shaming" via publication of a league
table identifying individuals by name.
And it denied allegations that the warehouse tannoy was used
to "harangue" staff, that it penalised staff for being ill and
that it discriminated on the basis of nationality.
The firm said it was not alone in using casual workers in
its retail operations, with many other store groups using "zero
hour" contracts in their shops.
It also said a "significant" number of casual workers have
moved from "zero hour" terms into permanent employment when the
circumstances allowed, including Dave Forsey, its current chief
executive.
The Unite trade union said Ashley's review needed "concrete
outcomes".
"A failure to do so will do nothing to restore investor and
customer confidence and leave the board open to accusations of
doing nothing more than engaging in a public relations stunt,"
said Unite regional officer Luke Primarolo.
