MOSCOW, July 19 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday his anti-doping advisor Natalia Zhelanova and two other sports officials had been suspended, R-Sport news agency reported.

Mutko said his own suspension was a matter for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister to decide but was not currently being considered.

He said there were no accusations against him in a report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency which found evidence of state-backed cheating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)