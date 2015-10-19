NEW YORK Oct 19 DraftKings said on Monday that an independent investigation found that an employee who won $350,000 on rival fantasy sports website FanDuel did not use nonpublic information to pick his team's lineup.

The investigation by the Greenberg Traurig LLP law firm showed that it would have been impossible for Ethan Haskell to use nonpublic information regarding lineups in DraftKings fantasy games to get an edge when the Sept. 27 FanDuel lineup was entered, DraftKings said. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)