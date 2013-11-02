Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

- -

NBA

Heat look to recover from shock loss

LeBron James and the Miami Heat will try to rebound from a shock defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers when they visit the new-look Brooklyn Nets in a possible Eastern Conference Finals preview in one of 13 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Breeders' Cup (to 2)

Royal Delta the horse to beat in Distaff

ARCADIA, California - The $2 million Distaff (previously the Ladies' Classic) highlights the opening day's five-race card at the Breeders' Cup and Royal Delta the early 8-5 favourite in her bid to win the title for a third consecutive time with her biggest challenge likely to come from filly Princess of Sylmar, a 9-5 choice. (HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Avalanche eyeing fifth consecutive victory

The streaking Colorado Avalanche, playing their first game since starting goalie Semyon Varlamov was arrested on domestic violence charges, visit the Dallas Stars in one of eight NHL games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, (to 3)

Vettel aims to put Red Bull on pole at Yas Marina

ABU DHABI - Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel faces a challenge from Lotus and Mercedes for pole position ahead of a race he hopes will bring him a seventh win in a row on Sunday (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words, )

- - - -

GOLF

WGC-HSBC Champions Tournament, Shanghai (to 3)

American Johnson holds five-shot lead

SHANGHAI - Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson holds a five-shot lead heading into the third round having matched the Sheshan Golf Club course record on Friday. (GOLF-PGA/, by Andrew Both, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Newcastle United v Chelsea (1245)

Fulham v Manchester United

Hull City v Sunderland

Manchester City v Norwich City

Stoke City v Southampton

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Liverpool (1730)

Arsenal face Liverpool in heavyweight clash

LONDON - The title credentials of leaders Arsenal and third-placed Liverpool will come under scrutiny when they meet in a heavyweight Premier League clash at The Emirates after second-placed Chelsea visit Newcastle. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/1045 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Real Sociedad v Osasuna (1500)

Almeria v Valladolid (1700)

Sevilla v Celta Vigo (2100)

Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid (1900)

Real Madrid look to close gap on Atletico with Rayo win

MADRID - Real Madrid can trim the gap to second-placed city rivals Atletico, who host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, with a win at Rayo Vallecano after La Liga leaders Barcelona moved four points clear with a victory on Friday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Nuremberg v Freiburg

Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Eintracht Braunschweig v Bayer Leverkusen

Hertha Berlin v Schalke 04

Eintracht Frankfurt v VfL Wolfsburg (1730)

Bayern eye league record for most consecutive games unbeaten

BERLIN - Bayern Munich travel to in-form Hoffenheim looking to match a league record with a 36th straight game without defeat and return to the top of the Bundesliga where they trail Borussia Dortmund by two points. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Stade Rennes v Olympique Marseille (1600)

Ajaccio v Valenciennes

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Toulouse

Olympique Lyon v En Avant Guingamp

Stade de Reims v Bastia

Sochaux v St Etienne

Copy on merit

- -

Serie A (1945 unless stated)

Parma v Juventus (1700)

AC Milan v Fiorentina

Napoli v Catania

Napoli and Juve look to close gap on leaders Roma

MILAN - Second-placed Napoli, five points off the pace, host lowly Catania while Juventus, who are level on points in third, visit mid-table Parma as the chasing pack look to close the gap on Serie A leaders AS Roma who play on Sunday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1900 GMT/3 PM ET 500 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)

Ajax Amsterdam v Vitesse Arnhem (1645)

Twente Enschede v NEC Nijmegen (1745)

AZ Alkmaar v ADO Den Haag

PSV Eindhoven v PEC Zwolle

Ajax face tricky home test against Vitesse

AMSTERDAM - Second-placed Ajax Amsterdam need a win over Vitesse Arnhem, who are sixth but just one point off the pace, knowing leaders Twente Enschede and AZ Alkmaar in third have easier games against two of the bottom three. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect from 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

African Champions League

Orlando Pirates v Al Ahli, Soweto (1830)

Al Ahli bid for record eighth continental title

Egypt's Al Ahli chase an unprecedented eighth African Champions League title in the first leg of the final against Orlando Pirates who are seeking to restore the lustre of South African football at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. (SOCCER-AFRICA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

International Matches

Japan v New Zealand (0500)

All Blacks expected to chalk up another big win over Japan

New Zealand inflicted defeats of 145-17 and 83-7 in their previous two tests against Japan and few would be surprised if the world champions chalk up another massive win at a sold-out Prince Chichibunomiya Stadium in Tokyo. (RUGBY-JAPAN/ (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/ 4 AM ET, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 500 words)

- -

England v Australia, Twickenham

New-look England seek psychological advantage v Australia

LONDON - New-look England take on Australia in the first of three Twickenham November internationals with both sides eager to gain a psychological advantage two years ahead of the World Cup when they will meet there in the pool phase. (RUGBY-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 600 words)

- -

TENNIS

ATP: Paris Masters (to 3)

Djokovic faces Federer in Paris Masters semis

PARIS - Novak Djokovic faces Roger Federer in a clash of former world number ones while Spanish top seed Rafa Nadal takes on compatriot and title holder David Ferrer in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-MEN/MASTERS (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, by Gregory Blachier, 500 words)

- -

WTA: Tournament of Champions, Sofia (to 3)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)