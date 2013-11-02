Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:
- -
NBA
Heat look to recover from shock loss
LeBron James and the Miami Heat will try to rebound from a shock defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers when they visit the new-look Brooklyn Nets in a possible Eastern Conference Finals preview in one of 13 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
- - - -
HORSE RACING
Breeders' Cup (to 2)
Royal Delta the horse to beat in Distaff
ARCADIA, California - The $2 million Distaff (previously the Ladies' Classic) highlights the opening day's five-race card at the Breeders' Cup and Royal Delta the early 8-5 favourite in her bid to win the title for a third consecutive time with her biggest challenge likely to come from filly Princess of Sylmar, a 9-5 choice. (HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)
- - - -
NHL
Avalanche eyeing fifth consecutive victory
The streaking Colorado Avalanche, playing their first game since starting goalie Semyon Varlamov was arrested on domestic violence charges, visit the Dallas Stars in one of eight NHL games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- -
MOTOR RACING
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, (to 3)
Vettel aims to put Red Bull on pole at Yas Marina
ABU DHABI - Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel faces a challenge from Lotus and Mercedes for pole position ahead of a race he hopes will bring him a seventh win in a row on Sunday (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words, )
- - - -
GOLF
WGC-HSBC Champions Tournament, Shanghai (to 3)
American Johnson holds five-shot lead
SHANGHAI - Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson holds a five-shot lead heading into the third round having matched the Sheshan Golf Club course record on Friday. (GOLF-PGA/, by Andrew Both, 600 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League (1500 unless stated)
Newcastle United v Chelsea (1245)
Fulham v Manchester United
Hull City v Sunderland
Manchester City v Norwich City
Stoke City v Southampton
West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Liverpool (1730)
Arsenal face Liverpool in heavyweight clash
LONDON - The title credentials of leaders Arsenal and third-placed Liverpool will come under scrutiny when they meet in a heavyweight Premier League clash at The Emirates after second-placed Chelsea visit Newcastle. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/1045 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)
- -
La Liga
Real Sociedad v Osasuna (1500)
Almeria v Valladolid (1700)
Sevilla v Celta Vigo (2100)
Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid (1900)
Real Madrid look to close gap on Atletico with Rayo win
MADRID - Real Madrid can trim the gap to second-placed city rivals Atletico, who host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, with a win at Rayo Vallecano after La Liga leaders Barcelona moved four points clear with a victory on Friday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)
- -
Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)
Nuremberg v Freiburg
Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich
Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach
Eintracht Braunschweig v Bayer Leverkusen
Hertha Berlin v Schalke 04
Eintracht Frankfurt v VfL Wolfsburg (1730)
Bayern eye league record for most consecutive games unbeaten
BERLIN - Bayern Munich travel to in-form Hoffenheim looking to match a league record with a 36th straight game without defeat and return to the top of the Bundesliga where they trail Borussia Dortmund by two points. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)
- -
Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)
Stade Rennes v Olympique Marseille (1600)
Ajaccio v Valenciennes
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Toulouse
Olympique Lyon v En Avant Guingamp
Stade de Reims v Bastia
Sochaux v St Etienne
Copy on merit
- -
Serie A (1945 unless stated)
Parma v Juventus (1700)
AC Milan v Fiorentina
Napoli v Catania
Napoli and Juve look to close gap on leaders Roma
MILAN - Second-placed Napoli, five points off the pace, host lowly Catania while Juventus, who are level on points in third, visit mid-table Parma as the chasing pack look to close the gap on Serie A leaders AS Roma who play on Sunday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1900 GMT/3 PM ET 500 words)
- -
Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)
Ajax Amsterdam v Vitesse Arnhem (1645)
Twente Enschede v NEC Nijmegen (1745)
AZ Alkmaar v ADO Den Haag
PSV Eindhoven v PEC Zwolle
Ajax face tricky home test against Vitesse
AMSTERDAM - Second-placed Ajax Amsterdam need a win over Vitesse Arnhem, who are sixth but just one point off the pace, knowing leaders Twente Enschede and AZ Alkmaar in third have easier games against two of the bottom three. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect from 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
- -
African Champions League
Orlando Pirates v Al Ahli, Soweto (1830)
Al Ahli bid for record eighth continental title
Egypt's Al Ahli chase an unprecedented eighth African Champions League title in the first leg of the final against Orlando Pirates who are seeking to restore the lustre of South African football at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. (SOCCER-AFRICA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 PM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
International Matches
Japan v New Zealand (0500)
All Blacks expected to chalk up another big win over Japan
New Zealand inflicted defeats of 145-17 and 83-7 in their previous two tests against Japan and few would be surprised if the world champions chalk up another massive win at a sold-out Prince Chichibunomiya Stadium in Tokyo. (RUGBY-JAPAN/ (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/ 4 AM ET, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 500 words)
- -
England v Australia, Twickenham
New-look England seek psychological advantage v Australia
LONDON - New-look England take on Australia in the first of three Twickenham November internationals with both sides eager to gain a psychological advantage two years ahead of the World Cup when they will meet there in the pool phase. (RUGBY-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 600 words)
- -
TENNIS
ATP: Paris Masters (to 3)
Djokovic faces Federer in Paris Masters semis
PARIS - Novak Djokovic faces Roger Federer in a clash of former world number ones while Spanish top seed Rafa Nadal takes on compatriot and title holder David Ferrer in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-MEN/MASTERS (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, by Gregory Blachier, 500 words)
- -
WTA: Tournament of Champions, Sofia (to 3)
Copy on merit
- - - - (Duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)
