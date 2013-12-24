Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

NFL

49ers go for one more win in Candlestick Park

The San Francisco 49ers, who will move to a new stadium in 2014, hope to celebrate what is likely to be the end of their 42-year stay in Candlestick Park with a victory over the visiting Atlanta Falcons. (NFL-49ERS/ (PIX), expect by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)

Factbox on NFL playoff picture

CRICKET

The Ashes, fourth test, Melbourne (26-30)

Australia bid to continue sweep

MELBOURNE - A confident Australia will look to exploit England's troubles and push their lead to 4-0 in the five-test series with victory in the Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Arsenal Chelsea deliver bleak fare in 0-0 draw

LONDON - A fixture billed as a pre-Christmas cracker was more In the Bleak Midwinter than Jingle Bell Rock as Arsenal's hopes of regaining top spot in the Premier League fizzled out in a turgid 0-0 draw with Chelsea. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

NBA

Spurs attempt to stay close to West lead

Southwest Division leaders the San Antonio Spurs try to stay in the mix for the Western Conference lead when the Toronto Raptors visit while the Los Angeles Lakers seek to level their overall record in a road game with the surprising Phoenix Suns in two of 11 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Boudreau back in Washington with high-flying Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks take an eight-game winning streak to Washington as coach Bruce Boudreau makes his first return since being dismissed by the Capitals in November 2011 in one of 14 games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

OLYMPICS

Family pride for ice hockey center Kopitar ahead of debut

LOS ANGELES - 'Slovenian synchronicity' aptly describes the near-perfect scenario for center Anze Kopitar as he prepares for his country's ice hockey debut at next year's Winter Olympics amid a huge dose of family pride. (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/KOPITAR (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

