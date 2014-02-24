Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

WINTER OLYMPICS

Russia top medals table as Games end amid doping scandals

SOCHI, Russia - The Winter Olympics ended on Sunday with host nation Russia on top of the medals table and Canada winning the men's ice hockey final but news that two more athletes tested positive for banned substances dimmed the golden glow. OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, 1,200 words, by Mike Collett-White)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship (to 23)

Day and Dubuisson in extra holes showdown

Australian Jason Day and France's Victor Dubuisson were engaged in a thrilling battle over extra holes in the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship final at Dove Mountain. (GOLF-PGA/MATCHPLAY (PIX), expect shortly with updates to follow, 650 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

U.S. indoor championships (to 23)

Suhr and Cain bid for world championship berths

Jenn Suhr returns to the venue where she set the world indoor pole vault record and teenager Mary Cain tries to make the world indoor championship team in the 1,500 metres on the final day of the U.S. trials at Albuquerque, New Mexico. (ATHLETICS/US, expect by 0015 GMT/7:15 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Collins makes history in NBA

Veteran NBA player Jason Collins signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, making him the first openly gay athlete on a team roster in any of North America's four major professional sports leagues. (NBA-NETS/COLLINS, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 850 words)

- -

Heat and Thunder face conference rivals

Northwest-pacesetting Oklahoma City Thunder and Kevin Durant host the Pacific-leading Los Angeles Clippers while defending NBA champions Miami Heat hope LeBron James is fit to return from a fractured nose when they entertain the Chicago Bulls. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Olympiakos seek to end losing habit against United

ATHENS - Olympiakos Piraeus may never have a better chance to overcome their Manchester United hoodoo than in Tuesday's first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/OLYMPIAKOS (PREVIEW), expect at 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Graham Wood, 400 words)

- -

Problems for Zenit and pies for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund fans will be offered tea and pies at Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday but there will be no such generosity on the pitch with the Russians intent on reaching their first Champions League quarter-final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ZENIT (PREVIEW), expect at 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 550 words)

- -

Serie A

Parma v Fiorentina (1800)

Napoli v Genoa (2000)

Heat is on for Napoli and Fiorentina

Third-placed Napoli continue their quest for a Champions League place at home to Genoa while Fiorentina, six points behind in fourth, need to win at Parma to keep alive their hopes of returning to Europe's top club competition. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

La Liga

Espanyol v Villarreal (2100)

Copy on merit

- -

English FA Cup fifth round

Sheffield Wednesday (II) v Charlton Athletic (II) (1945)

Hull City v Brighton (II) (1945)

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Dubai Championship, (to March 2)

Brazil Open, Sao Paolo (to March 2)

ATP/WTA: Acapulco International, Mexico (to March 2)

WTA Brazil Tennis Cup, Florianopolis (to March 2)

