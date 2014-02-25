Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

NBA

Clippers travel to win-hungry New Orleans

The Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Clippers (38-20) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (23-32), who are looking to end a three-game losing streak in the NBA's five-game schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

Champions League last 16 first legs (to 26)

Zenit St Petersburg v Borussia Dortmund (1700)

Outsiders Zenit aim to reach first quarter-final

Zenit St Petersburg host last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund in their last 16 first-leg aiming to reach their first Champions League quarter-final having scraped through the group stage with six points, the lowest-ever total with which a team has reached the knockout phase. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ZENIT (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

Olympiakos Piraeus v Manchester United (1945)

Olympiakos seek to end losing habit against United

ATHENS - Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus, who have reached the last 16 for the first time in four years, aim to make history by beating Manchester United after losing all of their four previous meetings. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2145/4:45 PM ET, by Graham Wood, 500 words)

Previews

Soccer-Chelsea "legend" Drogba to offer no favours in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 Galatasaray's Didier Drogba will be full of emotion when he strides out to face former club Chelsea on Wednesday but Jose Mourinho knows the striker will be as clinical as ever on the field. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/GALATASARAY(PREVIEW), 550 words)

Huntelaar takes aim at club who shunned him

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has become one of the Bundesliga's most prolific strikers since he was shunned at Real Madrid and will finally have a chance to show his former club what they are missing on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SCHALKE (PREVIEW), 600 words)

Ligue 1

Girondins Bordeaux v FC Lorient (1730)

Copy on merit

CRICKET

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Fatullah, Asia Cup (0800)

Copy on merit

TENNIS

ATP: Dubai Championship, (to March 2)

Brazil Open, Sao Paolo (to March 2)

ATP/WTA: Acapulco International, Mexico (to March 2)

WTA Brazil Tennis Cup, Florianopolis (to March 2)

