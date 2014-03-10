Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

GOLF

Reed wins WGC-Cadillac Championship

DORAL, Florida - American Patrick Reed won the WGC-Cadillac championship by one stroke after he shot a final round of even-par 72 to finish the $9 million tournament at four-under 284, one shot clear of Bubba Watson and Jamie Donaldson.

Hadley holds off hard-charging Lee to win Puerto Rico Open

PGA Tour rookie Chesson Hadley survived a late charge from Danny Lee to win the $3.5 million Puerto Rico Open by two strokes.

TENNIS

Djokovic finally in action at Indian Wells

After getting a first round bye, Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes his first appearance in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

NBA

Heat face Bulls and Pacers tackle Mavericks

The defending NBA champion Miami Heat face a tricky road game against the Chicago Bulls as they try to snap their two-game losing streak. The Indiana Pacers, the only team so far to have booked a spot in the playoffs, has lost three in a row and also faces an awkward opponent in the Dallas Mavericks.

NHL

Bruins tackle Tampa Bay

The reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Chicago Blackhawks, will try to close the gap on their Central Division rivals, the St Louis Blues, when they face off against the Buffalo Sabres.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

SOCCER

Champions League

English challengers face massive task in Europe

LONDON - Arsenal and Manchester City face monumental tasks when they visit European powerhouses Bayern Munich and Barcelona looking to overturn 2-0 deficits in the second legs of their Champions League last 16 ties.

Guardiola seeking perfection ahead of Arsenal game

Pep Guardiola is well known to be a perfectionist and even Saturday's 6-1 win at VfL Wolfsburg has failed to fully satisfy the demanding Bayern Munich manager.

Villa ready to play part for Atletico v AC Milan

MADRID) - David Villa has been unable to rediscover his consistency since he broke his leg in late 2011 but Spain's record scorer could still be crucial to Atletico Madrid's hopes of Champions League success this season.

Atletico, Milan look ahead to last-16 tie

MADRID - Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, his AC Milan counterpart Clarence Seedorf and players hold news conferences ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last 16, second leg at the Calderon, when Atletico will defend a 1-0 lead from last month's first leg in Italy.

CRICKET

South Africa v Australia, Port Elizabeth, first T20I

Copy on merit

