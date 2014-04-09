Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-finals second legs (1845)

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (1-1)

Bayern Munich v Manchester United (1-1)

United aim to knock Bayern off their perch

Holders Bayern Munich's poor recent home record against English opposition has given Manchester United hope of reaching the semi-finals as they look to build on the 1-1 draw from the first leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BAYERN (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 600 words)

- - - -

Atletico looking to upset La Liga rivals Barca

Atletico Madrid have the slight advantage of an away goal from last week's first leg when they host La Liga rivals Barcelona, who are chasing a seventh consecutive appearance in the last four. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX, TV), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Masters contenders Walker and Day prepare for first major

AUGUSTA, Georgia - We continue our build-up to this week's Masters at Augusta National, the first of the year's four majors, where Australian Adam Scott will defend his title. American Jimmy Walker, a three-times winner on the 2013-14 PGA Tour, and Australia's Jason Day, who finished third at Augusta last year, are scheduled to hold news conferences. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Hawks host Pistons with eye on playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks will try to inch closer to securing the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference when they host the Detroit Pistons in one of six games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 650 words)

- - - -

NHL

Buffalo look to get in way of Detroit's playoff plans

The Detroit Red Wings, looking to extend the NHL's longest active playoff appearance streak to 23 seasons, visit the struggling Buffalo Sabres in one of 10 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Tigers visit Dodgers in clash of World Series favorites

Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers against the host Los Angeles Dodgers in a matchup featuring two favorites to reach the World Series in one of 14 games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SPORT

Australian sports announce anti-homophobia legislation

SYDNEY - In an unprecedented step, Australia's rugby union, Australian Rules, cricket and rugby league professional bodies will collectively commit to eliminate homophobia in their sports ahead of the country's hosting of the gay rugby world cup later this year. (SPORT-AUSTRALIA/HOMOPHOBIA (PIX, TV), expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 13)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 13)

Merit only

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 13)

Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 13)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of the Basque Country (to 12)

Copy on merit

