Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

NHL

Three games help launch Stanley Cup playoffs

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin their two month long run with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Columbus Blue Jackets playing at the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Dallas Stars traveling to the Anaheim Ducks in first round games. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - -

NBA

Playoff spots filled, league closes out regular season

The NBA, with all 16 playoff spots filled, closes out its regular season with Eastern Conference leader Indiana Pacers playing at Orlando and Western Conference top team the San Antonio Spurs home to the Los Angeles Lakers in two of 15 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 950 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Tanaka starts for Yankees against Cubs

Talented rookie Masahiro Tanaka makes his second start in Yankee Stadium as the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a day-night doubleheader in one of 16 games on the Major League Baseball games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Suarez primed to torment Norwich again

LONDON - It would be a brave gambler who wagered against Luis Suarez becoming the first Liverpool player to score 30 goals in a Premier League season when the leaders head to struggling Norwich City on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

Atletico can creep closer to title with win at home to Elche

MADRID - Surprise leaders Atletico Madrid can take another step towards an unlikely La Liga triumph when they host struggling Elche on Friday. Champions Barcelona, in third, host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, while second-placed Real Madrid's match at Real Valladolid has been shifted to May 7. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt v Hanover 96 (1830)

Copy on merit

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton aims for three wins in a row

SHANGHAI - Lewis Hamilton meets the media ahead of a weekend that could bring the Mercedes driver a third win in a row, while Ferrari's Fernando Alonso faces questions about the resignation of team boss Stefano Domenicali. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/,(PIX), expect from 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle)

- -

Rosberg keen to deny team mate Hamilton three in a row

SHANGHAI - Championship leader Nico Rosberg, returning to the track where he took his first F1 win, can turn the tables on Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton this weekend and deny the Briton a third victory in a row. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW(PIX), moved, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)

We have also moved a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race.

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 20)

Nadal takes on Seppi in Monte Carlo round three

World number one Rafael Nadal continues his Monte Carlo campaign with a third-round match against Italian Andreas Seppi, while Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are also in action (TENNIS-MEN/MASTERS (PIX), by 1300GMT/9 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

WTA: Malaysian Open (to 20)

Copy on merit

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to 20)

Copy on merit

- - - -

(Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)