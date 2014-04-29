Soccer-Draws not enough for Boro to survive, says Gestede
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:
- - - -
NBA
Sponsors flee Clippers as league announcement approaches
LOS ANGELES - The National Basketball Association faced mounting pressure to impose a harsh punishment on Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for his alleged racist comments as several of the team's sponsors pulled their backing. (NBA-CLIPPERS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 700 words)
- -
Heat seek sweep of Bobcats
NBA champions the Miami Heat go for a sweep of the Charlotte Bobcats in their first round series while the Indiana Pacers try to break a 2-2 series tie with the Atlanta Hawks and the favored San Antonio Spurs bid to tie the surprising Dallas Mavericks. who lead their series 2-1. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
- - - -
NHL
Penguins, Avalanche and Sharks go for series wins
The Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks can clinch first-round playoff series with road victories. The Penguins play the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Avalanche are at the Minnesota Wild and the Sharks visit the Los Angeles Kings while holding 3-2 series leads. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Rangers call on Darvish in showdown with Athletics
Yu Darvish will be on the mound for the Texas Rangers when they face the visiting Oakland Athletics in a clash of the American League West's top teams in one of seven games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words
- - - -
SOCCER
World Cup
Deco tips Scolari's Brazil for World Cup glory
LONDON - Brazilian-born former Portuguese international Deco is tipping his home country rather than his adopted one to triumph at this year's World Cup (SOCCER-WORLD/DECO (INTERVIEW), by Steve Tongue, moved.)
The second tranche of our World Cup preview package (Groups D, E and F) will move from 0100 GMT.
- -
Champions League
Semi-final second leg
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (1845)
Guardiola needs to give Bayern a cutting edge
MUNICH - Holders Bayern must must go on the offensive against Real Madrid if they are to overturn a one-goal deficit and reach the Champions League final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BAYERN, By Brian Homewood, expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 PM ET, 600 words)
LONDON - The tepid 0-0 draw in the Vicente Calderon resembled a phoney war but Chelsea and Atletico Madrid face the moment of truth at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday when a place in the Champions League final is on the line. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA (PREVIEW), by Martyn Herman, 0200 GMT/10 PM ET)
We will also be covering news conferences by both teams.
- -
Premier League
Arsenal consolidate fourth spot
LONDON - Fourth-placed Arsenal tightened their grip on the Premier League's final Champions League qualification spot after beating an out-of-form Newcastle United 3-0. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)
- - - -
(Asia Duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
March 21 Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has given credit to manager Sam Allardyce for the team's recent revival after a third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding a goal bolstered their chances of avoiding relegation.
March 21 Manchester City can go a long way to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a win at Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break, defender Bacary Sagna has said.