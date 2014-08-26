Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

TENNIS

U.S Open (to Sept. 8)

Former champions in action as U.S. Open gets underway

NEW YORK - Some busy bees made life difficult for two grizzled veterans and a pair of favorites were forced to work extra hard on steamy opening day at the U.S. Open tennis championships. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League play-off round, second legs (1845 unless stated)

Zenit St Petersburg v Standard Liege (1700)

Porto v Olympique Lyonnais

Celtic v Maribor

APOEL v AaB Aalborg

BATE Borisov v Slovan Bratislava

Celtic look for Champions League progress

Celtic will look to take advantage of their Champions League reprieve when their host Maribor in the second leg of their playoff, having drawn the first match 1-1. Competition regulars Zenit St Petersburg and Porto take 1-0 leads into their home matches against Standard Liege and Lille respectively. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/(PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/ 1800 ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Capital One Cup, second round (to 27)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BASEBALL

Orioles try to close in on long-awaited division crown

The Baltimore Orioles will try to pull away from the pack in the American League East and close in on their first division title in 17 years when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in one of the 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Hambantota, second ODI

Pakistan a win away from winning series

Pakistan, after losing the test series 2-0, need a victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and salvage pride. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept 14)

Matthews has overall lead heading into fourth stage

Matthews has overall lead heading into fourth stage

Surprise leader Australian Michael Matthews will be aiming to retain the red jersey following the 172.6 km fourth stage from Mairena del Alcor to Cordoba. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)