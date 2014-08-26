Soccer-Leicester into quarter-finals after victory over Sevilla
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:
- - - -
TENNIS
U.S Open (to Sept. 8)
Former champions in action as U.S. Open gets underway
NEW YORK - Some busy bees made life difficult for two grizzled veterans and a pair of favorites were forced to work extra hard on steamy opening day at the U.S. Open tennis championships. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Larry Fine, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League play-off round, second legs (1845 unless stated)
Zenit St Petersburg v Standard Liege (1700)
Porto v Olympique Lyonnais
Celtic v Maribor
APOEL v AaB Aalborg
BATE Borisov v Slovan Bratislava
Celtic look for Champions League progress
Celtic will look to take advantage of their Champions League reprieve when their host Maribor in the second leg of their playoff, having drawn the first match 1-1. Competition regulars Zenit St Petersburg and Porto take 1-0 leads into their home matches against Standard Liege and Lille respectively. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/(PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/ 1800 ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)
- -
Capital One Cup, second round (to 27)
Copy on merit
- - - -
BASEBALL
Orioles try to close in on long-awaited division crown
The Baltimore Orioles will try to pull away from the pack in the American League East and close in on their first division title in 17 years when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in one of the 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Hambantota, second ODI
Pakistan a win away from winning series
Pakistan, after losing the test series 2-0, need a victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and salvage pride. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of Spain (to Sept 14)
Matthews has overall lead heading into fourth stage
Surprise leader Australian Michael Matthews will be aiming to retain the red jersey following the 172.6 km fourth stage from Mairena del Alcor to Cordoba. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words) (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,
PARIS, March 14 Another feast of goals could be in store when Manchester City face Monaco in their Champions League last 16, second leg tie on Wednesday with both managers predicting all-out attack.