Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

TENNIS

U.S. Open (to Sept. 8)

Serena, Djokovic sail through U.S. Open winds

NEW YORK - World number ones Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams sailed through brisk winds to dismiss overmatched opponents and land comfortably in the third round of the U.S. Open. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (TV, PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Larry Fine and Steve Keating, 650 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Wainwright, Kershaw seek 16th wins

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright (15-8) and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (15-3) look to add to their lofty win totals when they take the mound against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively, in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

GOLF

In-form McIlroy eyes dislodging Mahon

NORTON, Massachusetts - In-form Rory McIlroy has set his sights on dislodging Hunter Mahan from the top of the FedExCup standings after this week's Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts on a course he says is ideally suited to his game. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP (PIX), moved, 450 words)

- -

Experience helps Appleby cope with Father Time

Stuart Appleby laments that his days are probably numbered on the PGA Tour, although the veteran Australian showed signs of vigour with an impressive final-round charge before finishing joint second at last week's Barclays tournament. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP-APPLEBY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Andrew Both, 500 words)

- -

Italian Open (to 31)

Molinari aims to gatecrash Ryder Cup party

Francesco Molinari, aiming to snatch a last-gasp Ryder Cup place in the final counting event before the team is finalised, goes into the second round in Turin sharing the lead with Austrian Bernd Wiesberger on six-under 66. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Ryder mismatch fears over McGinley all gone, says Price

Phillip Price feared a mismatch when Europe chose Paul McGinley as captain to take on U.S. counterpart Tom Watson in next month's Ryder Cup but the Welshman said his concerns have now been completely banished. (GOLF-RYDER/PRICE (INTERVIEW), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 650 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League draw

Holders Real face Liverpool in Champions League

Champions League holders Real Madrid will face former European champions Liverpool, FC Basel and debutants Ludogorets of Bulgaria following the group stage draw on Thursday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (TV, PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 900 words)

- -

Platini rules out standing against Blatter

MONACO - UEFA president Michel Platini ruled himself out of the running for the most powerful job in football, the Frenchman deciding not to oppose incumbent Sepp Blatter for the FIFA presidency next year. (SOCCER-FIFA/PLATINI (TV, PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 650 words)

- -

Dortmund looking to bounce back at Augsburg

BERLIN - Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund will be looking to recover from a losing Bundesliga start and bounce back with a victory at Augsburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 14)

Valverde leads Quintana heading into seventh stage

Spain's Alejandro Valverde has a 15-second lead over Nairo Quintana in the overall standings heading into the 169km seventh stage from Alhendín to Alcaudete, with Alberto Contador in third, 18 seconds back, and Chris Froome 22 adrift in fourth. (CYCLING-SPAIN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Cricket-Give Lloyd free rein, Greenidge urges Windies

The West Indies hierarchy must give new chairman of selectors Clive Lloyd a free rein to make the changes that will inspire a turnaround in fortunes for the national team, according to batting great Gordon Greenidge. (CRICKET-WINDIES/GREENIDGE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Tony Jimenez, 850 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup of gay rugby gets underway in Sydney

SYDNEY - The Australian Rugby Union and International Rugby Board are expected to make announcements on inclusion in the game as the Bingham Cup, the World Cup of gay rugby, gets underway in Sydney. (RUGBY-BINGHAM/, (TV), expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words) (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)