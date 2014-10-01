Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League group stage (1845 unless stated)

Zenit St Petersburg v Monaco (1600)

Bayer Leverkusen v Benfica

Arsenal v Galatasaray

Anderlecht v Borussia Dortmund

Malmo v Olympiakos FC

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Basel v Liverpool

Ludogorets v Real Madrid

Atletico looking to ignite campaign at home to Juventus

MADRID - Last season's runners-up Atletico Madrid, having lost their Group A opener at Olympiakos Piraeus, look to spark their latest campaign into life at home to Italian champions Juventus. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX, TV) expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 P.M. ET, 500 words)

Leverkusen looking for change of fortune against Benfica

Bayer Leverkusen did all the hard work but failed to win amy points in their Champions League opener against AS Monaco but all that must change when they host Benfica in Group C. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LEVERKUSEN (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

FIFA begins site inspection under threat of lawsuit

OTTAWA - FIFA and the world's top women soccer players appear headed for a legal showdown after soccer's governing body remained unmoved on Tuesday that next year's World Cup will be played on artificial turf. (SOCCER-WORLD/TURF, moved, by Steve Keating, 750 words)

GOLF

Bishop outlines lessons learned by in Gleneagles Cup defeat

LOS ANGELES - As the dust settles over yet another bitter Ryder Cup loss for the United States, who have now tasted defeat eight times in the last 10 editions against Europe, PGA of America president Ted Bishop talks to Reuters about the lessons learned from Gleneagles last week and likely changes ahead of the 2016 clash at Hazeltine. (GOLF-RYDER/BISHOP (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 750 words)

BASEBALL

Royals set for do-or-die clash with A's

The Kansas City Royals, back in the post-season after a 29-year absence, host the Oakland Athletics in a do-or-die wild card game to determine who advances to the best-of-five American League Division Series versus the Los Angeles Angels. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/ (PIX), expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

ASIAN GAMES

Asian Games, Incheon, South Korea (to Oct. 4)

We continue our coverage of the quadrennial sporting extravaganza where world records have tumbled and controversy has reigned. (GAMES-ASIA/, expect throughout, by Julian Linden and Peter Rutherford)

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix preview

SUZUKA, Japan - Britain's Lewis Hamilton still sees himself as hunter rather than hunted, despite knocking Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg off the top of the standings, as he seeks a third win in a row in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW, (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words).

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's 15th round of the championship.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: China Open, Beijing (to Oct. 5)

Djokovic faces Posposil, Sharapova to play Suarez Navarro

BEIJING - World number one Novak Djokovic hopes the rust he shook off in his sluggish first round victory does not return when he faces Canada's Vasek Pospisil in the second round in Beijing while world number four Maria Sharapova will play the tricky Carala Squarez Navarro in the women's draw. (TENNIS-MEN/BEIJING (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to Oct. 5)

U.S. Open finalist Nishikori in home tournament

TOKYO - U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori makes his first appearance at his home tournament with a clash against Croatia's Ivan Dodig at the Japan Open as he rides the wave of fierce support that earlier helped wildcard Tatsuma Ito to an upset of top seed Stanislas Wawrinka. (TENNIS-MEN/JAPAN, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

RUGBY

South Africa to name side for All Black test

CAPE TOWN - South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer will name his side to face the world champions New Zealand in their final Rugby Championship test in Johannesburg on Saturday. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

