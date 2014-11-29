UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Man United
* 32-year-old leaves Manchester United after less than two seasons
Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:
- - - -
CRICKET
Devastated Clarke discusses death of Hughes
SYDNEY - A devastated Michael Clarke discussed the death of team mate Phillip Hughes as questions still circled as to whether the first test against India will go ahead as scheduled next week. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/HUGHES, expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)
- -
Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah, third test (to 1)
New Zealand aim big first-innings lead in Sharjah
Captain Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson will look to add to their unbroken 198-run stand as New Zealand are on track for a big first-innings lead in the third and final test against Pakistan in Sharjah. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect session updates from 0830 GMT/3:30 AM ET, 300 words)
- -
Sri Lanka v England, second ODI, Colombo
England eye victory to square series
Visitors England will look to bounce back from Wednesday's 25-run loss against Sri Lanka in Colombo as both teams continue their preparation for next year's 50-over World Cup. (CRICKET-LANKA/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
NBA
Spurs set out to avenge loss to Kings
The defending champion San Antonio Spurs, who have won five consecutive games since losing to the Sacramento Kings two weeks ago, look to avenge that defeat when they host the Kings in one of the 12 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
NHL
Streaking Islanders roll into Capital city
The New York Islanders will put the league's longest active win streak on the line when they seek a sixth consecutive victory versus Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in one of 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League (1500 unless stated)
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1245)
Burnley v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Stoke City
Manchester United v Hull City
Queens Park Rangers v Leicester City
Swansea City v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Newcastle United
Sunderland v Chelsea (1730)
Chelsea visit Sunderland aiming for nine-point lead
LONDON - Premier League leaders Chelsea visit struggling Sunderland knowing a win would give them a nine-pint advantage over second-placed Southampton who host champions Manchester City, who are third, on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Ian Chadband, 650 words)
- -
La Liga
Getafe v Athletic Bilbao (1500)
Espanyol v Levante (1700)
Malaga v Real Madrid (1900)
Celta Vigo v Eibar (2100)
Real can open five-point lead at the top with win at Malaga
MADRID - Leaders Real Madrid can go five points clear of second-placed Barcelona, who play at Valencia on Sunday, with a win at Malaga, which would set a new club record for consecutive victories of 16. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
- -
Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)
Bayer Leverkusen v Cologne
FC Augsburg v Hamburg SV
Schalke 04 v Mainz
Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich
Werder Bremen v SC Paderborn
Hoffenheim v Hanover 96 (1730)
Bayern out to protect Bundesliga lead at Hertha Berlin
BERLIN - Bayern Munich, undefeated in the league this season, travel to Hertha Berlin to protect their seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)
- -
Serie A
Sassuolo v Verona (1700)
Chievo Verona v Lazio (1945)
Lazio eye fourth spot with a win at lowly Chievo Verona
MILAN - Lazio will be looking to bounce back after two straight defeats when they visit lowly Chievo Verona, with captain Stefano Mauro cleared to return to action after injury, and they could rise to provisional fourth spot with a victory. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
- -
Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)
Paris St Germain v Nice (1600)
Caen v Montpellier HSC
RC Lens v Metz
Stade de Reims v Bastia
Stade Rennes v Monaco
Toulouse v FC Lorient
Paris St Germain out to reduce Marseille's lead
PARIS - Paris St Germain will reduce Olympique de Marseille's Ligue 1 lead to one point if they beat Nice at home. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)
- -
Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)
Heerenveen v Heracles Almelo (1730)
NAC Breda v Utrecht
Vitesse Arnhem v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer
SC Cambuur v AZ Alkmaar (1945)
Copy on merit
- -
African Confederation Cup final first leg, Abidjan
Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) v Al Ahli (Egypt)
- - - -
RUGBY
England and Australia clash in World Cup dry run
England and Australia insist it will have no bearing on next year's key World Cup pool stage meeting but the fans are looking for pointers at Twickenham where both countries will try to salvage an autumn series in which they have lost two of their three games. (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)
- -
Wales seek to finally nab a southern scalp
Wales are desperate to beat South Africa at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday after 22 consecutive losses against the southern hemisphere's big three in a match where both teams are without some key players because it falls outside the international window. (RUGBY-UNION-WALES/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words. Expect by 16.30)
- - - -
ALPINE SKIING
World Cup: Men's downhill, Lake Louise
Women's giant slalom, Aspen
Copy on merit
- - - - (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)
* 32-year-old leaves Manchester United after less than two seasons
March 21 Two home wins in a row lifted Bournemouth clear of the relegation zone and Swansea City manager Paul Clement has urged his squad to follow suit as they prepare for back to back home games against Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur.
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.