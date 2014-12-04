Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

NBA

Surging Grizzlies visit Rockets

The NBA's top two defensive teams clash when the surging Memphis Grizzlies, off to a surprisingly solid 15-2 start to the campaign, seek a sixth consecutive victory when they visit the Houston Rockets in one of the 10 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Blackhawks seek fourth straight victory

The Chicago Blackhawks seek a fourth consecutive victory when they host the St. Louis Blues in a rematch of last season's Western Conference quarter-final, one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

Stricker, Johnson in elite field for Tiger's event

ORLANDO, Florida - Tiger Woods has not played competitively in nearly four months, but the injury plagued former world number one has not altered his mindset for this week's Hero World Challenge event -- win.(GOLF-CHALLENGE/WOODS, moved, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

Nedbank Golf Challenge

Bjorn opens Nedbank title defence at Sun City

SUN CITY - The opening round sees a field of 30 players headed by defending champion Thomas Bjorn compete for the $1.25 million first prize at the Gary Player Country Club. (GOLF-AFRICA/NEDBANK, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

SOCCER

King's Cup

Last 32, first leg (1900 unless stated)

Cadiz(III) v Villarreal

Real Oviedo(III) v Real Sociedad

Rayo Vallecano v Valencia (2100)

Valencia look to close on last-16 berth at Rayo

MADRID - Valencia can move closer to a place in the last 16 and a possible meeting with Espanyol when they play at La Liga rivals Rayo Vallecano, while Villarreal and Real Sociedad travel to third-tier opponents Cadiz and Real Oviedo respectively. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Real look to extend club-record winning streak against Celta

MADRID - Leaders Real Madrid seek to extend their club-record winning streak to 18 matches when they host Celta Vigo and champions Atletico Madrid, in third, play at Elche on Saturday, before second-placed Barcelona are at home to city rivals Espanyol on Sunday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 400 words)

Italian Cup, fourth round

Cagliari v Modena (II) (1700)

Sampdoria v Brescia (II) (2000)

Ligue 1

Olympique Lyon v Stade de Reims (2000)

Premier League

LONDON - We continue the build-up to the weekend's matches including leaders Chelsea at Newcastle United and second-placed Manchester City against Everton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect stories throughout)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Pakistan, Dubai, first T20I

