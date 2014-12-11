Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

- - -

NBA

Warriors put 13-game win streak on the line

The red-hot Golden State Warriors put the league's longest active winning streak on the line when they face the Houston Rockets seeking a 14th consecutive victory in one of the 10 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NHL

Red Wings host rival Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings, winners of three straight games, host the rival Toronto Maple Leafs followed by a clash between the Edmonton Oilers and host Anaheim Ducks in the two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

Manchester City through, Barca finish top of group

Manchester City won 2-0 at AS Roma to book their place in the last 16 and Barcelona came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 and qualify as group winners. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/HOMETEAM, moved)

- -

Premier League

Man United seek to increase Liverpool misery

LONDON - Manchester United will bid for a sixth straight Premier League victory to heap more misery on Brendan Rodgers and his beleaguered Liverpool side when the bitter rivals meet at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, moving at 0200 GMT/ 9 PM ET, by Sam Holden, 400 words)

- -

Europa League

Sevilla face nervous showdown to keep title defence alive

LONDON - Holders Sevilla face a winner-takes-all final game against Croatian side Rijeka as the Europa League's group stage comes to a close with 18 clubs vying for the 10 remaining round of 32 places. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ expect first take by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 650 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v India, second test, Adelaide (to 13)

Australia target India top order after overnight declaration

Australia will look for quick wickets on the third morning of the first test after the hosts declared on their overnight 517-7 against Virat Kohli-led India. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA, expect lunch lead by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, updates throughout, 400 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v England, Pallekele, fifth ODI

England chase 240 after rain delay

England need 240 to win the rain-disrupted match and cut Sri Lanka's series lead to 3-2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Alfred Dunhill Championship

Willett joins big-name South Africans in European Tour event

MALELANE, South Africa - South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen head a field that also includes Nedbank Challenge winner Danny Willett for the first round of the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GAMES

Southeast Asian Games, Myanmar (to 21)

