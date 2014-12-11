Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:
- - -
NBA
Warriors put 13-game win streak on the line
The red-hot Golden State Warriors put the league's longest active winning streak on the line when they face the Houston Rockets seeking a 14th consecutive victory in one of the 10 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
- - - -
NHL
Red Wings host rival Maple Leafs
The Detroit Red Wings, winners of three straight games, host the rival Toronto Maple Leafs followed by a clash between the Edmonton Oilers and host Anaheim Ducks in the two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League
Manchester City through, Barca finish top of group
Manchester City won 2-0 at AS Roma to book their place in the last 16 and Barcelona came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 and qualify as group winners. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/HOMETEAM, moved)
- -
Premier League
Man United seek to increase Liverpool misery
LONDON - Manchester United will bid for a sixth straight Premier League victory to heap more misery on Brendan Rodgers and his beleaguered Liverpool side when the bitter rivals meet at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, moving at 0200 GMT/ 9 PM ET, by Sam Holden, 400 words)
- -
Europa League
Sevilla face nervous showdown to keep title defence alive
LONDON - Holders Sevilla face a winner-takes-all final game against Croatian side Rijeka as the Europa League's group stage comes to a close with 18 clubs vying for the 10 remaining round of 32 places. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ expect first take by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 650 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v India, second test, Adelaide (to 13)
Australia target India top order after overnight declaration
Australia will look for quick wickets on the third morning of the first test after the hosts declared on their overnight 517-7 against Virat Kohli-led India. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA, expect lunch lead by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, updates throughout, 400 words)
- -
Sri Lanka v England, Pallekele, fifth ODI
England chase 240 after rain delay
England need 240 to win the rain-disrupted match and cut Sri Lanka's series lead to 3-2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 350 words)
- - - -
GOLF
Alfred Dunhill Championship
Willett joins big-name South Africans in European Tour event
MALELANE, South Africa - South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen head a field that also includes Nedbank Challenge winner Danny Willett for the first round of the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
GAMES
Southeast Asian Games, Myanmar (to 21)
Copy on merit (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien)