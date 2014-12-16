Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

NFL

Clutch time for Saints at Bears

The New Orleans Saints scramble to keep their playoff hopes alive when the NFC South contenders visit the Chicago Bears who have no chance of making the postseason. (NFL-BEARS/ (PIX), expect by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Raptors bid to remain best in the East

The Toronto Raptors try to hold on to first place in the Eastern Conference when they play the visiting Orlando Magic while the Chicago Bulls travel to the Atlanta Hawks, who have won nine of their last 10 outings, in two of eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Crosby out as Penguins face off against Lightning

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without Sidney Crosby, who has mumps, for the visit by the Tampa Bay Lightning in a clash of Eastern Conference division leaders -- one of three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

English League Cup quarter-finals

Derby County (II) v Chelsea (1945)

Sheffield United (III) v Southampton (1945)

McClaren's men aiming to take Chelsea's scalp

LONDON - Championship side Derby County, under the leadership of former England manager Steve McClaren, will look to cause a giantkilling by knocking out Premier League leaders Chelsea. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

- -

German Bundesliga

Cologne v Mainz (1900)

Bayern Munich v Freiburg (1900)

Hamburg SV v VfB Stuttgart (1900)

Hanover 96 v Augsburg (1900)

Struggling Freiburg next for runaway leaders Bayern

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich, nine points clear of second-placed VfL Wolfsburg, will attempt to further stretch their lead at home to fourth from bottom Freiburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Spanish King's Cup last 32 second leg

Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (II) (1900)

Valencia v Rayo Vallecano (1900)

Barcelona v Huesca (III) (2100)

Almeria v Real Betis (II) (2100)

Las Palmas eye upset at Celta

BARCELONA - Las Palmas, riding high in the second division, attempt to transfer some of that form into what could be one of the few upsets in the last 32 of the King's Cup this week. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v India, second test, Brisbane (17-21)

Stand-in skipper Smith takes reins for Australia at Gabba

Steven Smith will make his debut as test captain as Australia seek to push their lead to 2-0 in the four-match series at the Gabba (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0700 GMT / 2 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words). We will also move a factbox on the teams' history at the Gabba.

- -

Sri Lanka v England, Colombo, seventh ODI

England look for consolation win

Alastair Cook's England, trailing 4-2 in the series, hope to raise spirits ahead of next year's 50-over World Cup by scoring a consolation win in the seventh and final match. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom; +61466151684)