NFL

Eagles, Chargers need wins to boost playoff chances

The Philadelphia Eagles find their post-season hopes at risk in a trip to the slumping Washington Redskins before the injury hit San Diego Chargers try to work their way back into the playoff picture with a victory at the San Francisco 49ers. (NFL/ (PIX), expect by 0115 GMT/8:15 PM ET, 500 words)

NBA

Mavericks looking to play Rondo against Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks hope to have newly acquired Rajon Rondo in the lineup for a Southwest Division meeting against the visiting San Antonio Spurs in one of seven games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

NHL

Penguins face Panthers as Maatta tests positive for mumps

The Pittsburgh Penguins, with defenseman Olli Maatta the latest player to test positive for the mumps, try to stretch their Eastern Conference lead when they face the visiting Florida Panthers in one of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Newcastle United v Sunderland (1330)

Liverpool v Arsenal (1600)

Arsenal visit Liverpool after Tyne-Wear derby

LONDON - Arsenal can move level on points with fifth-placed Southampton in the Premier League if they win at struggling Liverpool after mid-table Newcastle United host lowly Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 650 words)

La Liga

Villarreal v Deportivo Coruna (1100)

Granada CF v Getafe (1600)

Elche v Malaga (1800)

Athletic Club v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Atletico aim to reignite title challenge

BARCELONA - Champions Atletico Madrid aim to get their La Liga title bid back on track at Athletic Bilbao after a home defeat by Villarreal last weekend. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 300 words)

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Verona v Chievo Verona (1130)

Atalanta Bergamo v Palermo

Fiorentina v Empoli

Sampdoria v Udinese

Torino v Genoa

Inter Milan v Lazio (1945)

Fourth-placed Lazio visit mid-table Inter as teams eye third

ROME - Lazio, Sampdoria and Genoa all have the chance to move above third-placed Napoli with wins in Serie A but the Rome club have the most attractive fixture when they travel to Roberto Mancini's struggling Inter Milan in the late game. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET 500 words)

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v Lille (1300)

St Etienne v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1600)

Girondins Bordeaux v Olympique Lyon (2000)

Marseille look to enjoy break as Ligue 1 leaders

PARIS - Olympique de Marseille will spend the winter break as Ligue 1 leaders if they beat Lille at home but a slip up could see Olympique Lyonnais take top spot with all three points at Girondins de Bordeaux. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim (1430)

Freiburg v Hanover 96 (1630)

Freiburg desperate for win to move off the bottom

BERLIN - Freiburg, without a win in five games, will be desperate to beat visiting Hanover 96 and send last season's Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund to the bottom of the standings at the start of the winter break. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

Vitesse Arnhem v Heracles Almelo (1130)

Excelsior v Ajax Amsterdam

NAC Breda v Feyenoord

Twente Enschede v Willem II Tilburg (1545)

Ajax aim to move within four points of leaders PSV

AMSTERDAM - Second-placed Ajax Amsterdam aim to move back within four points of Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven with a victory at lowly Excelsior. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1530 GMT/1030 AM ET, by Geert Beckers, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Alta Badia

Women's Super G, Val d'Isere

