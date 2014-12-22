Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

NFL

Packers and Steelers book playoff spots

The Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers booked their places in the playoffs after victories on Sunday while the New England Patriots earned a bye in the first round of the postseason. (NFL/ (PIX), moved, 500 words)

Cardinals and Seahawks square off in NFC West showdown

The playoff-bound Arizona Cardinals, forced to turn to backup quarterback Ryan Lindley, go for an eighth straight home win when they face the aggressive defense of reigning Super Bowl champions the Seattle Seahawks in a showdown that will likely decide the NFC West title. (NFL-CARDINALS/, (PIX), expect by 0545 GMT/1245 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

James and Cavaliers take on Grizzlies

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers face a major test at home when they meet the Memphis Grizzlies, who have the second-best record in the NBA, in one of nine games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Red Wings look to end skid against Avalanche

The Detroit Red Wings will try to snap a five-game losing streak and stay in contention in the Atlantic Division when they take on the visiting Colorado Avalanche, the Central Division's worst team, in one of the six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

Club World Cup review

Club World Cup still a hit outside Europe

MARRAKECH, Morocco - Greeted with overwhelming indifference in Europe, the Club World Cup is still seen as the pinnacle of club football elsewhere as thousands of San Lorenzo fans demonstrated this week. (SOCCER-CLUB/ANALYSIS, by Brian Homewood, moved, 600 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Stoke City v Chelsea (2000)

Chelsea bid to restore three-point advantage at Stoke

LONDON - Chelsea visit struggling Stoke City aiming to restore a three-point advantage at the top of the Premier league after Manchester City moved level on points with Jose Mourinho's side on Saturday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

CRICKET

India must dig deep to end losing streak at MCG

MELBOURNE - With all hopes of a first series triumph Down Under gone after losing the first two tests, India will need to draw on their reserves of pride and motivation to avoid a seventh straight test defeat on Australian soil at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/PREVIEW, expect at 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words) We will also move a factbox (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/FACTBOX)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's Slalom, Madonna di Campiglio

Copy on merit

