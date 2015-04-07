Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers (1845)

Strugglers Villa and Rangers meet in basement battle

LONDON - A relegation dogfight at Villa Park sees the home side, one place above the drop zone, take on a QPR side who are one place off the bottom but will travel confidently after an impressive away win at West Bromich last time out. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 2045 GMT/4.45 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

La Liga

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad (1800)

Eibar v Malaga (2000)

Levante v Sevilla (2000)

Atletico looking to turn up the heat on second-placed Real

MADRID - Champions Atletico Madrid can close to within two points of second-placed Real Madrid with a win at home to Real Sociedad before Sevilla, in fifth, have a chance to draw level on points with fourth-placed Valencia with victory at Levante. (SOCCER-SPAIN/(PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Monaco v Montpellier (1700)

Monaco face Montpellier test at Stade Louis II

PARIS - Fourth-placed Monaco look to stay in touch with the sides above them when they host seventh-placed Montpellier. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET), 250 words)

- -

German Cup

Wolfsburg v Freiburg (1700)

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim (1830)

Dortmund take on Hoffenheim in all-Bundesliga clash

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund, last year's finalists, take on Hoffenheim in the German Cup last eight as they look to secure a European spot through this comeptition after a dismal league season so far. (SOCCER-GERMANY/CUP, expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words)

- -

Italian Cup

Fiorentina v Juventus (1845)

Fiorentina a draw away from Coppa final

MILAN - Fiorentina, leading 2-1 from the first leg, will look to more inspiration from in-form Mohamed Salah when they host Juventus in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final (SOCCER-ITALY/COPPA, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

INTERVIEW

Dutch too dependent on Robben, says Melchiot

LONDON - Netherlands are over-reliant on winger Arjen Robben and the 2014 World Cup semi-finalists are in danger of failing to make next year's European Championship, according to former defender Mario Melchiot. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CHELSEA-MELCHIOT (INTERVIEW), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 650 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Build-up to the Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia - We continue our build-up to this week's Masters at Augusta National, the first of the year's four majors, where American left-hander Bubba Watson will defend his title. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Steve Keating, Larry Fine and Andrew Both, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Mariners and Angels meet in early AL West showdown

The Seattle Mariners face the visiting Los Angeles Angels in an intriguing American League West matchup while the Washington Nationals, expected to be one of the top teams in the National League, are at home to the New York Mets in two of the 14 games on the schedule for the first full day of Major League Baseball's new season. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NBA

Trail Blazers clash with playoff-seeking Nets

The playoff-bound Portland Trail Blazers visit the Brooklyn Nets, who are in the running for an Eastern Conference postseason spot, in the only game on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Upset kings Wisconsin face Duke for collegiate title

The Wisconsin Badgers, who ended Kentucky's perfect season on Saturday in the NCAA Final Four, take on the Duke Blue Devils, led by American Olympic coach Mike Krzyzewski, for the U.S. collegiate national championship in Indianapolis. (BASKETBALL-NCAA/ (PIX), expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Kings, Canucks seek to stay in playoff race

The Los Angeles Kings, the reigning Stanley Cup champions, visit the Vancouver Canucks as both teams bid for berths in this year's playoffs in one of the five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 12)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 12)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 12) Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 12)

Copy on merit

