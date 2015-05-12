Reuters sports schedule 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

NFL

Patriots fined, Brady suspended over 'Deflategate'

The National Football League lowered the hammer on the New England Patriots on Monday for their role in Deflategate, suspending star quarterback Tom Brady for the first four games next season and fining the franchise $1 million. (NFL-DEFLATE/ moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League semi-final second leg

Bayern Munich (Germany) v Barcelona (Spain) (1845)

Out-of-sorts Bayern face uphill task to reach final

MUNICH - Crisis-hit Bayern Munich must overturn a 3-0 Champions League semi-final, first leg deficit against Barcelona in the midst of their biggest slump in years. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BAYERN (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Real, Juve coaches preview Champions League last-four clash

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, his Juventus counterpart Massimiliano Allegri and players preview Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PIX, TV) expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Europa League

Holders Sevilla on the brink of second consecutive final

MADRID - Europa League holders Sevilla, chasing a record fourth title in Europe's second-tier club competition, will secure a place in the final for the second season in a row if they can protect a 3-0 lead in Thursday's semi-final, second leg at Italian side Fiorentina. (SOCCER-EUROPA/FIORENTINA (PREVIEW) expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Soccer eases life in Jordan refugee camp, until goal dispute

ZAATARI, Jordan - For 13-year-old Hiba and the other girls playing football on the dusty field at Zaatari refugee camp in north-west Jordan, every goal is worth celebrating. Every run, pass and move helps them forget why they are here and not at the home they miss, in Syria. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SOCCER-JORDAN (PIX, TV), moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 800 words)

- -

England's Footballer of the Year announced

LONDON - The winner of the oldest individual football award in the world, England's Footballer of the Year, will be announced with Chelsea's Eden Hazard and John Terry and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane expected to be among the front-runners. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/AWARD, expect by 0900 GMT/5 EM ET, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Strauss discusses new England role

New England director of cricket Andrew Strauss addresses the media for the first time at Lord's, with the hot topic of conversation certain to centre around former skipper Kevin Pietersen and his bid for a test recall. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/STRAUSS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Wizards try to take 3-1 lead on Hawks

The Washington Wizards, with injured star guard John Wall listed as day to day, try to take a 3-1 lead over the Atlanta Hawks when they meet in Game Four of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/WIZARDS (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET. by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- -

Grizzlies look to keep streak going against Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies go for a third consecutive win over the Golden State Warriors and a 3-1 series lead when the teams meet in Memphis in Game Four of their best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/GRIZZLIES (PIX), expect by 0445 GMT/12:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Yankees and Rays square off in Florida

The American League East's top two teams, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, meet up in Florida to launch a four-game series. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 17)

Djokovic and Serena begin Rome title bid

ROME - Top seed Novak Djokovic returns to action against Spaniard Nicolas Almagro after missing last week's Madrid Open while women's top seed Serena Williams will be up against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (TENNIS-ROME/ expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 31)

Fourth stage: Chiavari to La Spezia

