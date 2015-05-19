Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

LA's new MLS team to debut in 2018 with state-of-art venue

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Football Club will launch its inaugural season in Major League Soccer in 2018 after its new stadium has been built to replace the LA Sports Arena. (SOCCER-MLS/LOSANGELES (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- -

Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg

SEOUL - The last 16 of the Asian Champions League kicks off on Tuesday with South Korean sides Suwon and Jeonbuk hosting Kashiwa Reysol of Japan and China's Beijing Guoan in the East Asia Zone. (SOCCER-ASIAN/CHAMPIONS-EAST, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 300 words)

- -

Qatari sides Al-Saad and Lekhwiya clash for a place in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals while Iran's Persepolis host last year's runners-up, Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia. (SOCCER-ASIAN/CHAMPIONS-WEST, expect by 2200 GMT/8 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Rangers bidding to go 2-0 up on Lightning

The New York Rangers go for a 2-0 start against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference playoff series with the winner advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cardinals, Mets clash in New York

The St. Louis Cardinals meet the New York Mets in a mouth-watering showdown between National League divisional leaders that features top pitchers John Lackey (Cardinals) and Matt Harvey (Mets) in one of the seven games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 700 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Build-up to the BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England - Former world number ones Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Luke Donald and American Patrick Reed host news conferences ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth that starts on Thursday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

- -

'Mongrel mashie' still top dog for hickory holdouts

EPSOM, England - Before titanium, before graphite, before composites and before steel, golf clubs had shafts of wood, ideally hickory. That era ended 80 years ago for most golfers. (GOLF-HICKORY/ (FEATURE, PIX), moving at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Paul Ingrassia, 600 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

New Zealand fly under the radar

LONDON - New Zealand, in their traditionally understated fashion, have been content to stay in the background before the two-test series against England starting on Thursday. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, by John Mehaffey, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Nice Open, France (to 24)

Geneva Open, Geneva (to 24)

WTA: Strasbourg International, France (to 24)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 31)

After Monday's rest day, the Giro swings back into action with the 200km 10th stage from Civitanova Marche to Forli with Spaniard Alberto Contador protecting a three-second lead.(CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)