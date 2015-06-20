Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 21)

Masters champion Spieth seizes clubhouse lead

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Masters champion Jordan Spieth sank an eight-foot birdie putt on his final hole, the par-three ninth, to seize the clubhouse lead in a dramatic U.S. Open second round at Chambers Bay on Friday. (GOLF-OPEN/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Steve Keating, 450 words)

- -

Day collapse sends scare through tournament

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Australian golfer Jason Day sent a scare through the U.S. Open when he collapsed on his final hole of the second round, before getting to his feet, completing his round and collapsing again on Friday. (GOLF-OPEN/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 450 words)

- -

Chambers Bay greens 'perfectly fine', says Ogilvy

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia led a chorus of criticism of the greens during the U.S. Open first round on Thursday but former champion Geoff Ogilvy felt that good putters "would prevail". (GOLF-OPEN/OGILVY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Formula One Grand Prix

First practice at the Red Bull Ring

SPIELBERG, Austria - Mercedes set the pace in first practice for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday while Ferrari principal Maurizio Arrivabene risked being run over in the pitlane by his team's former driver Felipe Massa. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, Queen's Club, London (to 21)

Murray faces giantkiller Muller

LONDON - Andy Murray will be in action against Luxembourg giantkiller Gilles Muller, who beat 2014 champion Grigor Dimitrov, in the quarter-finals while Canada's Milos Raonic takes on Frenchman Gilles Simon. (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Halle Open, Germany (to 21)

Federer eyes last four spot at Halle

HALLE - World number two Roger Federer takes on underdog Florian Mayer as the top seed looks to book a last four spot and a shot at an eighth title at the grasscourt tournament. (TENNIS-MEN/HALLE (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

London - Britain's double Olympic champion Mo Farah has denied ever taking performance-enhancing drugs and said rumours and speculation over his career after the revelation that he missed two drugs tests "are completely false". (ATHLETICS FARAH/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Under-20 World Cup final (0500)

Brazil look to join Argentina with sixth under-20 title

AUCKLAND - Rogerio Micale's Brazil side are not only bidding to join Argentina with six under-20 world titles when they take on Serbia but will try to restore some pride after the senior team's terrible World Cup exit last year. (SOCCER-WORLD/U20 (PIX), expect by 0730 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan 1st test, Galle (to 21)

Sri Lanka took the upper hand after the third day of the opening test at Galle on Friday, reducing Pakistan to 118-5 after Kaushal Silva's second test century took the hosts to 300 in their first innings. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

EUROPEAN GAMES

European Games in full swing

BAKU - The inaugural European Games are in full swing with a gold medals up for grabs in the Azeri capital on Friday. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Marlins visit Reds

Slugger Stanton leads Marlins into clash with Reds

Home runs leader Giancarlo Stanton and the Miami Marlins visit the Cincinnati Reds in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 21)

Copy on merit

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot, England (to 20)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)