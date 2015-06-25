Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

NHL

League hosts awards night in Las Vegas

The National Hockey League presents its annual awards show in Las Vegas where Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price could pick up loads of hardware as he is nominated for the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player and Vezina Trophy as the top goalie. (NHL-AWARDS/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Gatlin discusses preparations for world championships

EUGENE, Oregon - The year's fastest man Justin Gatlin talks about preparations for making the U.S. team in the 200 metres and meeting Usain Bolt in a sprint double at August's world championships. (ATHLETICS-US/GATLIN, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Gene Cherry, 400 words)

- -

USADA investigating if Salazar violated rules - source

American coach Alberto Salazar is being investigated by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to determine if anti-doping rules may have been violated, a source told Reuters (ATHLETICS-SALAZAR/ by Gene Cherry, moved, 560 words)

- - -

BASEBALL

Pirates' Cole eyes MLB-leading 12th win

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole looks to become the first pitcher to record 12 wins on the season when he takes the mound versus the visiting Cincinnati Reds in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Miami Dolphins owner and Qatar to bid for F1 - source

LONDON - The owner of the Miami Dolphins football team is joining forces with Qatar to buy a controlling stake in Formula One in a deal that could be worth up to $8 billion and inject new leadership into a2 sport facing falling TV audiences and ticket sales, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.(RSE-FORMULA1/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Freya Berry, 550 words)

- - - -

SAILING

PORTSMOUTH - Ainslie forges links with the F1 fast lane

If Ben Ainslie succeeds in his bid to bring the America's Cup back to Britain in 2017, it will be thanks also to engineers and designers who have helped the likes of Lewis Hamilton go faster in Formula One (SAILING-AINSLIE/AUTOMOTIVE, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 650 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Women's World Cup, Canada (to July 5)

Stage set for last eight at Women's World Cup

EDMONTON - The Women's World Cup is down to the last eight and the meeting between top-ranked Germany and third-ranked France promises to be a classic, even if the attention in Canada will be on the host's clash with emerging England. (SOCCER-WOMEN/QUARTERS, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby semi-finals (27)

Wellington Hurricanes v ACT Brumbies, Wellington

NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders, Sydney

WELLINGTON - The Wellington Hurricanes have battled doubters and the death of a former team stalwart to make their first semi-final since 2009 against the ACT Brumbies. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HURRICANES (PREVIEW), expect by 0630 GMT/2.30 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

SYDNEY - The champion NSW Waratahs host an Otago Highlanders side high on confidence after an electric victory over two-time champions the Waikato Chiefs last week. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/WARATAHS (PREVIEW), expect by 0630 GMT/2.30 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Wimbledon qualifying no place for the faint-hearted

LONDON - Red-faced from her exertions, a pony-tailed tennis player gestures angrily at her coach before vanishing through a door marked "Prize Money" into a green portacabin. The qualifying procedure for Wimbledon is no place for the faint of heart. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/QUALIFYING (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1300 ET, by Martyn Herman, 700 words)

- -

WTA: Eastbourne International (to 28)

ATP: Aegon Open, Nottingham (to 28)

- - - -

CRICKET

Rogers regrets ticket furore, was up front at all times

LONDON - Chris Rogers has been frustrated by a furore over his securing tickets for the second Ashes test at Lord's and then offering them as part of an unofficial hospitality package. (CRICKET-AUTRALIA/ROGERS, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

EUROPEAN GAMES

Five golds to be won in the ring in Baku

BAKU - The first boxing finals take place at the Crystal Hall with Britain's Olympic champion Nicola Adams up against Poland's Sandra Drabik for women's flyweight gold, while Games hosts Azerbaijan will look to Teymur Mammadov to land the men's light heavyweight title. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward and Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

(Asia Desk Editor: Greg Stutchbury)