Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA bans bid inspector Mayne-Nicholls for seven years

ZURICH - FIFA's ethics committee has banned Harold Mayne-Nicholls, who led the teams which inspected the bids to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, for seven years, it said in a statement. (SOCCER-FIFA/MAYNE NICHOLLS, moved, 300 words)

- -

CONCACAF Gold Cup, U.S. (to 26)

U.S. seek Gold Cup glory in shadow of women's team

There are few countries where a men's national team can be overshadowed by its women's side but Juergen Klinsmann's United States face the task of grabbing public attention back for this week's CONCACAF Gold Cup start. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/GOLD (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

- -

Champions League first qualifying round, second leg (to 8)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BASEBALL

Nationals face Reds, Astros pitcher Keuchel chases 11th win

The Washington Nationals bid to increase their National League East lead when they face the visiting Cincinnati Reds while Houston's Dallas Keuchel seeks his 11th win of the season when the Astros play the Cleveland Indians in two of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Wimbledon (to 12)

Djokovic returns to Court One while Williams faces Azarenka

LONDON - Top seed Novak Djokovic will be back on No. 1 Court where his fourth-round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson is finely balanced at two sets all. Serena Williams also takes on former world number one Victoria Azarenka in the pick of the women's quarter-finals. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Pritha Sarkar, Martyn Herman and Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- -

Martinez to unveil Spain team for Russia tie

BARCELONA - Spain's new Davis Cup captain Conchita Martinez, appointed on Sunday following the sacking of Gala Leon, announces her team for the July 17-19 tie in Russia. (TENNIS-DAVIS/SPAIN, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Froome faces cobbles test in stage four

CAMBRAI, France - Chris Froome defends his overall lead in the fourth stage, a 223.5-km ride from Seraing, Belgium that features seven cobbled sectors. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Cook and Clarke discuss plans on eve of Ashes

CARDIFF - England captain Alastair Cook and Australia counterpart Michael Clarke discuss their plans on the eve of the first Ashes test. (CRICKET-ASHES/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, third test, Pallekele (to 7)

Hosts on course to win series

Pakistan, chasing a daunting target of 377 to win the series-deciding third test, start the fifth and final day well placed on 230 for two. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 0730 GMT/3:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka, second T20

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia Desk Editor: Ian Ransom)