Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA to decide date of election to replace Blatter

ZURICH - FIFA holds a key executive meeting which will decide the date for the presidential election to replace outgoing Sepp Blatter and discuss reforms to soccer's scandal-plagued governing body. (SOCCER-FIFA/(TV, PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/09:00 ET, by Simon Evans and Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

CONCACAF Gold Cup (to 26)

Trinidad out for quarter-final win against Panama

Trinidad, which topped Group C play, meets Panama and Mexico faces Costa Rica in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/GOLD, expect by 0300 GMT/11:00 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

MLS

Crew go for back-to-back wins over Fire

The Columbus Crew, in a second place in the Eastern Conference, bid for their second victory over the struggling Chicago Fire in a week when they meet in the only game on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER/MLS, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 250 words)

- -

EPL clubs pre-season tours

Liverpool face Adelaide United at an iconic cricket venue where the Premier League club's forwards will have a chance to convince manager Brendan Rodgers they will not surplus to requirement when Christian Benteke joins the club. (SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/LIVERPOOL, expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

Russia World Cup preparations

Officials certain problematic stadium will be ready on time

KALININGRAD, Russia - The landscape looks more like Qatar than Russia because sand has had to be imported to stabilise the earth, but officials agree the stadium on Russia's Baltic Sea will be ready on time for the 2018 World Cup finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/KALININGRAD, (TV/PIX) expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

British Open, St Andrews

Spieth goes for three in a row on final day

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - American Jordan Spieth will begin the final round one shot behind three players tied for the lead -- amateur Paul Dunne, Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Day. A congested leaderboard means more than 20 players are still in the hunt (GOLF-OPEN/ PIX, expect from 1400GMT/8 AM ET, 500 words. Reporting by Tony Jimenez, Martyn Herman and Paul Ingrassia)

- -

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship (to 19), Auburn, Alabama.

Americans Piercy and Barnes one ahead at Grand National

Scott Piercy and Ricky Barnes take a joint one-shot lead into the final round at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's Grand National where 15 players are no more than four shots off the pace after 54 holes. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

LPGA: Marathon Classic (to 19), Sylvania, Ohio.

Korean rookie Jang remains in front at Highland Meadows

South Korean Jang Ha-na holds a one-stroke lead going into the final round of the weather-delayed event at Highland Meadows Golf Club where some of the game's biggest names are in hot pursuit. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Froome leads Tour to Gap

GAP, France - Britain's Chris Froome leads the Tour into the 16th stage, a 201-km trek from Bourg de Peage to Gap featuring two second category climbs and a tricky descent to the finish. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- - - -

PAN AM GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

Golf, baseball set to determine gold medal winners

TORONTO - The Pan American Games enter the ninth day of competition with the men's and women's golf coming to a close while the gold medal is awarded in men's baseball. Other medals being awarded include rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, sailing and taekwondo. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Division leaders Nationals and Dodgers square off

Max Scherzer goes for his 11th win of the season when the Washington Nationals face Zack Greinke and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers as the National League division leaders clash in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England face tricky selection dilemma

LONDON - The selectors have much to ponder after England slumped to a crushing 405-run defeat by Australia in the second Ashes test at Lord's, with calls for change in the top order coming a week after the team were lauded for their first-test victory. (CRICKET-ASHES/ENGLAND (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Ed Osmond, 500 words)

- -

Fiery Australia go back to basics

LONDON - Although Steve Smith was named man of the match after scoring 273 runs it was Australia's rejuvenated pace bowlers who made the biggest statement in their side's brutal mauling of England in the second Ashes test.(CRICKET-ASHES/AUSTRALIA (PIX), moved, by Ed Osmond, 500 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Wallabies have plenty of work to do ahead of World Cup

SYDNEY - Australia's last gasp victory over South Africa at the weekend papered over a first hour of the test which illustrated that many of the problems that have plagued them for the last couple of years have not gone away. (RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

