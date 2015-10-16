Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

FIFA/UEFA

UEFA wants fast decision for Platini, no delay for FIFA election

NYON, Switzerland - European soccer's governing body UEFA called for a rapid decision in the case of its suspended president Michel Platini on Thursday and said the FIFA presidential election, which he is contesting, should go ahead in February as planned. (SOCCER-UEFA/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Simon Evans and Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

European FAs to discuss Platini alternative next week - source

NYON - European FAs will decide next week whether to pick another candidate from UEFA, as an alternative to their suspended chief Michel Platini, to stand in February's election for president of FIFA, a source told Reuters. (SOCCER-FIFA/UEFA-ELECTION, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Team news

Ireland name team to face Argentina

CARDIFF - Ireland, facing a mounting injury toll, name their team to face Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final with replacements needed for injured forwards Paul O'Connell and Peter O'Mahony. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND, expect by 1400 GMT/10 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 300 words)

- -

Argentina name team for Ireland clash

CARDIFF - Argentina name their side for their quarter-final against Ireland at the Millennium Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ARGENTINA (PIX), expect from 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- -

News conferences

All Blacks face the media ahead of France clash

CARDIFF - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen and captain Richie McCaw address the media on the eve of the world champions' quarter-final against France at the Millennium Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

France captain Dusautoir speaks about All Blacks showdown

CARDIFF - France captain Thierry Dusautoir speaks to the media as his team hope for another World Cup upset of New Zealand. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

South Africa captain Du Preez talks about Wales clash

LONDON - South Africa captain Fourie du Preez will speak to the media ahead of their quarter-final against Wales at Twickenham. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA, expect by 1600 GMT/1200 PM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- -

Injury-hit Ireland face in-form Pumas for semi spot

CARDIFF - Six Nations champions Ireland need another top-drawer performance to beat Argentina in their quarter-final and ensure last week's emotional victory over France was not pyrrhic. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND-ARGENTINA (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- - - -

Previews

Wallabies red-hot favourites to overcome Scots

LONDON - Australia's impressive passage through the pool stage in dispatching England and Wales has propelled them from World Cup outsiders to trophy contenders and the Wallabies start as hot favourites to beat Scotland in their quarter-final. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-SCOTLAND (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

South Africa and Wales to collide for semi-finals place

LONDON - South Africa and Wales clash in the quarter-finals in what is expected to be an intensely physical affair powered by the forwards at Twickenham. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-WALES (PREVIEW), moved, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- -

Les Bleus looking for another All Blacks upset

CARDIFF - France need a miracle, or the carefree attitude that led them to famous upsets of the All Blacks in the past, to beat New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEW ZEALAND-FRANCE (PREVIEW), moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Dodgers host Mets in NLDS decider

The decisive fifth game of the National League Division Series will see Zack Grienke on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Jacob deGrom of the visiting New York Mets with the winner advancing to face the Chicago Cubs. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/DODGERS, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Dortmund out to snap winless streak

BERLIN - Second-placed Borussia Dortmund look to recover from a three-game winless streak and beat Mainz 05 to resume their pursuit of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Italian coach, worldwide search produce results for Albania

TIRANA - Italian coach Gianni De Biasi was just the man Albania needed to turn one of European soccer's poorest, most unsuccessful teams into match winners after decades of failure on the international stage. (SOCCER-ALBANIA/FEATURE (PIX), moved, by Benet Koleka, 750 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Frys.com Open (to 18) Napa, California

McIlroy to start 2015-16 PGA Tour in high-profile company World number three Rory McIlroy launches his bid for a fourth victory this year in a high-profile grouping with seventh-ranked Justin Rose and Brandt Snedeker in the opening round at Silverado Resort in Napa, California as the 2015-16 PGA Tour season gets underway. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Undefeated Falcons visit Saints

The Atlanta Falcons, one of six undefeated teams left, put their perfect record on the line when they visit the New Orleans Saints in the opening game of Week Six National Football League action. (NFL-SAINTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v England, 1st test (to 17)

Cook 168 not out as England chip away at Pakistan's total

ABU DHABI - England resume on 290-3, after Pakistan declared on 523-8, with captain Alastair Cook unbeaten on 168 heading into the fourth day of the first test of a three-test series in the United Arab Emirates. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect throughout, by Matt Smith, 400 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v West Indies, 1st test, Galle (to 18)

Sri Lanka eye early wickets against Windies

Sri Lanka, having dominated the first two days against West Indies, hope to get early wickets when the tourists resume their first innings on 66-2 in the opening test. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect throughout, 350 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Shanghai Masters, China (to 18)

Djokovic, Murray and Nadal in quarter-final action

Top seed Novak Djokovic plays Australia's Bernard Tomic and third seed Andy Murray meeets Czech Tomas Berdych, a clash that has often been feisty, while Rafa Nadal faces Stan Wawrinka in last eight action. (TENNIS-MEN/SHANGHAI, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

WTA: Hong Kong Open (to 18)

Linz Open (to 18)

Tianjin (to 18)

Copy on merit on above tournaments

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Real face early banana skin as Bayern head to Istanbul

BELGRADE - Euroleague champions Real Madrid face a tricky trip to Russians Khimki in their opener in Europe's elite club competition while Fenerbahce Istanbul are favourites at home to Bayern Munich. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOGP

Australian Grand Prix, Phillip Island (16)

MELBOURNE - It's a homecoming of sorts for Italian great Valentino Rossi, who will bid for an astonishing eighth title across all classes at Phillip Island and move closer to an eighth premier class title (MOTORCYCLING-PRIX/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0700 GMT /3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

- - - -

(Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)