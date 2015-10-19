Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

FIFA

FIFA Reform committee keeps plans under wraps

BERNE - FIFA's reform committee kept its plans for overhauling the scandal-plagued organisation's structure under wraps after its second meeting, saying only that discussions had been "rich and in-depth". (SOCCER-FIFA/REFORM, moved, by Brian Homewood, 300 words)

Nakhid launches FIFA campaign with attack on frontrunners

ZURICH - Former Trinidad and Tobago midfielder David Nakhid launched his campaign to be president of crisis-hit FIFA on Sunday with an attack on the two Arab royals who are the front-runners to replace the outgoing Sepp Blatter. (SOCCER FIFA/NAKHID, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Quarter-finals provide drama, skill and controversy

LONDON - The Rugby World Cup quarter-final weekend is always one of the great slots in the sporting calendar and this year was no exception with four games providing high drama, breathtaking skill and massive controversy. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/QUARTERS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

South Africa, New Zealand resume great rivalry

LONDON - South Africa and New Zealand will continue one of the great rivalries in rugby when they meet in the World Cup semi-final at Twickenham. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA/, expect by 0900 GMT/5AM, 400 words)

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

SOCCER

Premier League

Swansea City v Stoke City (1900)

La Liga

Sporting Gijon v Granada CF (1830)

Champions League previews

KIEV - Chelsea enjoyed a somewhat fortuitous return to winning ways when they beat Aston Villa on Saturday but their fragile self-confidence will face a far more severe test at Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DKY-CHL/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

Sanchez and Lewandowski duel key to Arsenal versus Bayern

LONDON - Free-scoring strikers Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich will be looking to keep the goals flowing in their bid to help win their pivotal Champions League Group F match in north London. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ARS-FCB/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

MLS

Seattle seek to secure playoff spot

The Seattle Sounders, fifth in the Western Conference, can almost certainly secure a top-six finish and a playoff spot with a victory over the Houston Dynamo in one of four games on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Frys.com Open Napa, California

American Steele heads packed leaderboard by one

Brendan Steele, seeking a second victory on the PGA Tour, takes a one-stroke lead into the final round of the season-opening event on the 2015-16 PGA Tour, while eight others are two behind on a tightly-bunched leaderboard. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Mets and Cubs clash in Game Two of NLCS

NEW YORK - The New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs in Game Two of the National League Championship Series which decides the team that advances to the World Series. (BASEBALL-METS/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

NFL

Patriots and Colts meet for first time since Deflategate

Tom Brady leads the unbeaten New England Patriots into Indianapolis to face the Colts for the first time since the AFC Championship game last January that triggered the Deflategate scandal. (NFL-PATRIOTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Tarasenko scores twice for Blues to beat Jets

Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko opened the scoring early in the second period and snapped a 2-2 tie in the third, to power the St. Louis Blues to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved with updates to follow, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Kremlin Cup, Moscow (to 25)

ATP: Stockholm Open, Sweden (to 25)

Vienna Open, Austria (to 25)

Copy on merit

