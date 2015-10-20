Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

FIFA

FIFA executive committee meets for first time under Hayatou

ZURICH - Scandal-plagued FIFA's executive committee meets for the first time under the leadership of Issa Hayatou, who has taken over as interim president following the 90-day suspension handed to incumbent Sepp Blatter pending an investigation by the Ethics Committee. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Simon Evans and Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Quarter-finals provide drama, skill and controversy

LONDON - The Rugby World Cup quarter-final weekend is always one of the great slots in the sporting calendar and this year was no exception with four games providing high drama, breathtaking skill and massive controversy. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/QUARTERS, moved, by Mitch Phillips, 600 words)

- -

Referee wrong but no plans to alter TMO - sport's rulers

LONDON - Referee Craig Joubert wrongly awarded Australia's winning penalty in their 35-34 quarter-final defeat of Scotland at the Rugby World Cup but there is no plan to change the TMO system, organisers have said.(RUGBY UNION-WORLD/TMO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mitch Phillips)

- -

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

We will have coverage of all fixtures, including Arsenal at home to in-form Bayern Munich, Barcelona at BATE Borisov and Chelsea at Dynamo Kiev.

- -

BATE looking to avoid another thrashing from holders Barca

BORISOV, Belarus - BATE Borisov will look to avoid a repeat of the result the last time Barcelona visited, a 5-0 drubbing in the 2011-12 season, when the Belarussian champions host the holders. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BBO-BAR/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Valencia look to continue improvement at home to Ghent

VALENCIA, Spain - Valencia, back in the Champions League after a two-year absence, are looking for a second consecutive win in the section when they host Belgian champions Ghent. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-VAL-GNT/ (PIX) expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

PSG, Real coaches preview Wednesday's clash in Paris

PARIS - Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc, his Real Madrid counterpart Rafa Benitez and players preview Wednesday's Champions League Group A match at the Parc des Princes. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MAD/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Previews

Di Maria has former club Real in his sights

PARIS - Many Real Madrid fans were disappointed when the club sold Angel Di Maria in 2014 and the Paris St Germain midfielder will be keen to remind them what they are missing in Champions League Group A on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MAD/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

Man City wary of more injuries in big week

LONDON - Manchester City will be almost as concerned to avoid further injuries as they are to take three Champions League points when Sevilla visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-SEV/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Steve Tongue, 350 words)

- -

Man Utd back in Moscow after six-year absence

Manchester United return to the scene of their 2008 Champions League triumph looking for a second away win over CSKA Moscow in exactly six years. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CSK-MNU/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM, by By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Blue Jays return home in need of win

TORONTO - After dropping the opening two games of the American League Championship Series to the Royals in Kansas City, the Toronto Blue Jays return home and send Marcus Stroman to the mound in desperate need of a win. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/BLUEJAYS, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

New York looks to take Giant step in Philadelphia

NEW YORK - Eli Manning leads the New York Giants to Philadelphia to face their bitter NFC East division rivals the Eagles. The Giants are clinging to top spot with a 3-2 record while the Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins are on 2-3. (NFL-GIANTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Sharks aim to take bite out of Big Apple

NEW YORK - The Pacific Division-leading San Jose Sharks visit Madison Square Garden for a meeting with the New York Rangers, who are in a fight for top spot in the Metropolitan Division, in the only game on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Kremlin Cup, Moscow (to 25)

ATP: Stockholm Open, Sweden (to 25)

Vienna Open, Austria (to 25)

Copy on merit

- - - -

