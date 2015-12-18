Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Chelsea sack 'Special One' Mourinho after dreadful start

LONDON - Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager of Premier League champions Chelsea on Thursday after a calamitous run of results left the west London club one point above the relegation zone. (SOOCER-ENGLAND-CHE/MOURINHO, moved, by Martyn Herman, 850 words)

Suspended Blatter appears before FIFA ethics board

Suspended FIFA President Sepp Blatter appeared before the ethics committee of world soccer's governing body on Thursday in a case that could end with him banned from the sport for years. (SOCCER FIFA/, moved, by John Miller and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, 450 words)

FIFA Club World Cup, Japan (to 20)

River's workmen to face Barcelona's artists in final

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South America's best players will be playing against the team from their own continent as Barcelona meet River Plate in the Club World Cup final on Sunday. (SOCCER-CLUB/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, By Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Schalke 04 v Hoffenheim (1930)

Schalke bid to end winless streak against Hoffenheim

Schalke 04 have won just one in their last seven Bundesliga matches, but can get back on track with victory at home to Hoffenheim, who secured their first win last weekend under coach Huub Stevens since the Dutchman took over in late October. SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words).

Ligue 1

Nice v Montpellier HSC (1930)

Dutch championship

Vitesse Arnhem v Twente Enschede (1900)

We will also have the latest team news ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

NFL

Rookies take centre stage in Week 15 opener

A matchup featuring two of the National Football League's best rookies kicks off Week 15 action as quarterback Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they visit the slumping St Louis Rams and Todd Gurley. (NFL-RAMS/, expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

LeBron's Cavs set for showdown with Thunder

LeBron James and the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers host Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a matchup featuring two of the game's best players. (NBA-CAVALIERS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Lakers prepare for Rockets clash

Kobe Bryant, fresh off one of the more efficient games of his final season, leads the Los Angeles Lakers in a home game versus James Harden and a Houston Rockets team that have lost two straight games. (NBA-LAKERS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Red-hot Flames look to extend winning streak

The Calgary Flames try to extend the longest active winning streak to seven games when they visit the Central division-leading Dallas Stars, while the Montreal Canadiens host the Los Angeles Kings in a matchup of division leaders in two of the 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, second test, Hamilton (to 22)

Sri Lanka fight back after early wickets

Sri Lanka reached 108-2 at lunch on the first day of the second test against New Zealand having fought back after Tim Southee removed both their openers on a green Seddon Park pitch in Hamilton. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, expect update at tea, 400 words)

BASKETBALL

Euroleague holders Real advance as Maccabi crash out

BELGRADE - Euroleague holders Real Madrid reached the competition's Top 16 stage after a 97-65 home rout of Strasbourg but fellow heavyweights Maccabi Tel Aviv were eliminated despite a 70-66 win at Darusaffaka Istanbul on Thursday. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/, moved, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 250 words)

