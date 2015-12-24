Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

NBA

Jazz try to hit holidays on winning note

The Utah Jazz will try to spoil Christmas for Golden State and their fans when they pay a visit to Oakland looking to hand the Warriors their first home loss of the season in in one of 13 games on the NBA schedule before heading into the holiday break. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0400 GMT/11:00PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- -

Streaking Cavs storm toward holiday break

LeBron James and good friend Carmelo Anthony square off when the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers host the New York Knicks looking for a sixth straight win heading into the holiday break. (NBA-CAVALIERS/, expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Van Gaal in need of cheer, Hiddink back at Chelsea

LONDON - Seasonal cheer has been scarce for Louis van Gaal after a six-match winless sequence for his Manchester United side intensified rumours that he will be sacked and Stoke City are unlikely to be offering any solace on Saturday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- -

We will have team news ahead of Saturday's English Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v West Indies, second test, Melbourne (from 26)

Australia look to seal series against wayward West Indies

MELBOURNE - The West Indies, under fire from all quarters after an abysmal start to their tour, have pledged to be more competitive at the traditional Boxing Day test but will struggle to prevent the hosts from sealing the series 2-0. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA (PREVIEW), expect by 0530 GMT / 1 AM ET, 400 words)

(Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)