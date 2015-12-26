Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v West Indies, 2nd test, Melbourne (to 30)

Australia aim to claim series in Boxing Day test

MELBOURNE - The start of the second test between Australia and West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been delayed due to rain, though the hosts are raging hot favourites to seal the three-match series with a game to play.(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect throughout, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- -

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 1st ODI (2200 GMT)

NZ look to test depth in Sri Lanka series

New Zealand have given a debut to left-handed batsman Henry Nicholls as they look to test their depth at Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the first game of their five-match one-day series against Sri Lanka with the pace bowling unit also being rotated with Tim Southee and Trent Boult rested. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

South Africa v England, first test, Durban (to 30th)

Tight contested test tussle begins

DURBAN - South Africa and England begin a month-long four-test series on what is expected to be a bouncy wicket at Kingsmead with an evenly contested tussle in prospect. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/ (PIX), expect from 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Cavaliers seek to mar Christmas Day for hosting Warriors

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will try to spoil Christmas Day for the dominant Golden State Warriors (27-1) when they pay a visit to Oakland looking to hand the reigning NBA champions their first home loss of the season in one of five games on the league schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- -

Bulls pull out of slump to beat Thunder

Guard Jimmy Butler scored 23 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 105-96 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. (NBA-THUNDER/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

(Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)