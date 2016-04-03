BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday:
CRICKET
World Twenty20 final, India (1330)
England and West Indies eyeing second title
KOLKATA - Former champions England and West Indies square off at the Eden Gardens with one of them set to become the first country to win a second World Twenty20 title. (CRICKET-WORLD/FINAL (PIX), expect from 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty and Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)
We will also move a story on the women's final between Australia and West Indies.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Shell Houston Open (to 3)
Weather-hit Masters warm-up goes to third round
The weather-interrupted Houston Open heads into third-round play for the last two rounds of the final PGA Tour event ahead of the Masters, the first major championship of the year. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)
LPGA: ANA Inspiration, Rancho Mirage (to 3)
First women's major heads into third round
Third-round action from Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California where the world's top 19 ranked golfers are among those in a top-flight field for the ANA Inspiration, the first women's major championship of the year. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 350 words)
NBA
Spurs aim to stay perfect at home
The San Antonio Spurs try to extend their record home unbeaten streak to start a season to 39 games when they host a Toronto Raptors team that are battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. (NBA-SPURS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Bulls and Pistons look to boost playoff hopes
The Chicago Bulls go for a third consecutive victory when they host the Detroit Pistons in a pivotal clash between two teams in a late-season battle to secure an Eastern Conference playoff berth. (NBA-BULLS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Heat visit Trail Blazers as Sixers host Pacers
The Miami Heat visit the Portland Trail Blazers in a clash of teams battling for playoff positions while the Indiana Pacers try to bolster their playoff hopes when they visit the last-placed Philadelphia 76ers in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NHL
Stars go to Kings in battle of West heavyweights
Two of the Western Conference's top teams square off as the Dallas Stars visit the Los Angeles Kings while Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins seek a fifth consecutive victory when they go to the New York Islanders in two of the 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0010 GMT/8:10 PM ET, 500 words)
MOTOR RACING
Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix
Hamilton chasing Bahrain hat-trick from pole
MANAMA - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton can clinch a Bahrain Grand Prix hat-trick from pole position and end Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg's winning streak. (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)
SOCCER
Premier League
Leicester City v Southampton (1230)
Manchester United v Everton (1500)
LONDON - Leaders Leicester can go seven points clear at the top of the table with a win over Southampton while sixth-placed Manchester United attempt to boost their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League by beating Everton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 650 words)
We will also have mini match reports on both games (SOCCER-ENGLAND-HOME TEAM-AWAY TEAM/)
Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hertha Berlin (1330)
Hoffenheim v Cologne (1530)
Hertha out to tighten grip on third spot
BERLIN - Hertha Berlin, who are third, can open a six-point gap over fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen with victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 350 words)
Serie A
Udinese v Napoli (1030)
Atalanta Bergamo v AC Milan (1300)
Chievo Verona v Palermo (1300)
Fiorentina v Sampdoria (1300)
Genoa v Frosinone (1300)
Lazio v AS Roma (1300)
Inter Milan v Torino (1845)
Pressure back on Napoli in title race
ROME - Second-placed Napoli visit struggling Udinese as they seek to move within three points of Juventus after the leaders beat Empoli on Saturday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)
Dutch league
NEC Nijmegen v Vitesse Arnhem (1030)
ADO Den Haag v Groningen (1230)
Roda JC Kerkrade v Heerenveen (1230)
Ajax Amsterdam v PEC Zwolle (1445)
Home win can take Ajax top again
AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam must win at home to PEC Zwolle to restore their two-point advantage at the top after nearest challengers PSV Eindhoven won on Saturday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 250 words)
La Liga
BARCELONA - Resurgent Real Madrid will be aiming high in La Liga and the Champions League after a morale boosting win at rivals Barcelona which ended the Catalans' 39-game unbeaten run. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 0900 GMT/ 4AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
RUGBY
Super Rugby (week six)
New South Wales Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels (0605)
We will move a brief match report in our Super Rugby highlights round-up (RUGBY-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS) (Asia desk editor: Nick Mulvenney)
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.