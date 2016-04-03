Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday:

CRICKET

World Twenty20 final, India (1330)

England and West Indies eyeing second title

KOLKATA - Former champions England and West Indies square off at the Eden Gardens with one of them set to become the first country to win a second World Twenty20 title. (CRICKET-WORLD/FINAL (PIX), expect from 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty and Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Shell Houston Open (to 3)

Weather-hit Masters warm-up goes to third round

The weather-interrupted Houston Open heads into third-round play for the last two rounds of the final PGA Tour event ahead of the Masters, the first major championship of the year. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA: ANA Inspiration, Rancho Mirage (to 3)

First women's major heads into third round

Third-round action from Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California where the world's top 19 ranked golfers are among those in a top-flight field for the ANA Inspiration, the first women's major championship of the year. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 350 words)

NBA

Spurs aim to stay perfect at home

The San Antonio Spurs try to extend their record home unbeaten streak to start a season to 39 games when they host a Toronto Raptors team that are battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. (NBA-SPURS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Bulls and Pistons look to boost playoff hopes

The Chicago Bulls go for a third consecutive victory when they host the Detroit Pistons in a pivotal clash between two teams in a late-season battle to secure an Eastern Conference playoff berth. (NBA-BULLS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Heat visit Trail Blazers as Sixers host Pacers

The Miami Heat visit the Portland Trail Blazers in a clash of teams battling for playoff positions while the Indiana Pacers try to bolster their playoff hopes when they visit the last-placed Philadelphia 76ers in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Stars go to Kings in battle of West heavyweights

Two of the Western Conference's top teams square off as the Dallas Stars visit the Los Angeles Kings while Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins seek a fifth consecutive victory when they go to the New York Islanders in two of the 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0010 GMT/8:10 PM ET, 500 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton chasing Bahrain hat-trick from pole

MANAMA - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton can clinch a Bahrain Grand Prix hat-trick from pole position and end Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg's winning streak. (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Leicester City v Southampton (1230)

Manchester United v Everton (1500)

LONDON - Leaders Leicester can go seven points clear at the top of the table with a win over Southampton while sixth-placed Manchester United attempt to boost their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League by beating Everton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 650 words)

Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hertha Berlin (1330)

Hoffenheim v Cologne (1530)

Hertha out to tighten grip on third spot

BERLIN - Hertha Berlin, who are third, can open a six-point gap over fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen with victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 350 words)

Serie A

Udinese v Napoli (1030)

Atalanta Bergamo v AC Milan (1300)

Chievo Verona v Palermo (1300)

Fiorentina v Sampdoria (1300)

Genoa v Frosinone (1300)

Lazio v AS Roma (1300)

Inter Milan v Torino (1845)

Pressure back on Napoli in title race

ROME - Second-placed Napoli visit struggling Udinese as they seek to move within three points of Juventus after the leaders beat Empoli on Saturday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

Dutch league

NEC Nijmegen v Vitesse Arnhem (1030)

ADO Den Haag v Groningen (1230)

Roda JC Kerkrade v Heerenveen (1230)

Ajax Amsterdam v PEC Zwolle (1445)

Home win can take Ajax top again

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam must win at home to PEC Zwolle to restore their two-point advantage at the top after nearest challengers PSV Eindhoven won on Saturday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 250 words)

La Liga

BARCELONA - Resurgent Real Madrid will be aiming high in La Liga and the Champions League after a morale boosting win at rivals Barcelona which ended the Catalans' 39-game unbeaten run. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 0900 GMT/ 4AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week six)

New South Wales Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels (0605)

