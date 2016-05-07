Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Norwich City v Manchester United (1145)

AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion (1400)

Aston Villa v Newcastle United (1400)

Crystal Palace v Stoke City (1400)

Sunderland v Chelsea (1400)

West Ham United v Swansea City (1400)

Leicester City v Everton (1630)

Party time for champions Leicester

LONDON - It will be party time when Leicester City play their first game as Premier League champions, while at the other end of the table Newcastle United, Sunderland and Norwich City all have crucial relegation clashes. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect first take by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Ian Chadband, 600 words)

We will have mini reports on all the matches

Bundesliga

Cologne v Werder Bremen (1330)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund (1330)

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Bayern Munich (1330)

Hamburg SV v VfL Wolfsburg (1330)

Hanover 96 v Hoffenheim (1330)

Hertha Berlin v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330)

Schalke 04 v FC Augsburg (1330)

VfB Stuttgart v Mainz (1330)

Bayern look to wrap up fourth straight title

BERLIN -Bayern Munich can clinch a record fourth consecutive Bundesliga title with victory over Ingolstadt or with a draw or a defeat if Dortmund fail to beat strugglers Eintracht Frankfurt. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1515 GMT/11:15 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A

Inter Milan v Empoli (1600)

Bologna v AC Milan (1845)

Inter look to secure fourth, inconsistent Milan at Bologna

MILAN - Inter Milan have missed out on Champions League qualification, but can secure fourth spot when they host Empoli on Saturday, while AC Milan can boost their own European hopes with a win at Bologna. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 200 words)

Ligue 1

Nantes v Caen (1900)

GFC Ajaccio v Paris St Germain (1900)

Girondins Bordeaux v FC Lorient (1900)

Lille v En Avant Guingamp (1900)

Montpellier HSC v Stade Rennes (1900)

Nice v St Etienne (1900)

Olympique Lyon v Monaco (1900)

Olympique Marseille v Stade de Reims (1900)

Bastia v Angers SCO (1900)

Toulouse v ES Troyes AC (1900)

Lyon host Monaco in battle for second Champions League spot

PARIS - With Paris St Germain crowned champions in March, second place Olympique Lyonnais and Monaco in third face each other with both sides scrapping to finish runners-up and claim the other direct qualifying spot for the Champions League. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Madrid Open (to 8)

Murray to play Nadal in Madrid semi-finals

MADRID - Andy Murray and 14 times grand slam winner Rafael Nadal will meet in the last four of the Madrid Open in a repeat of last year's final won by the Scot. (TENNIS-MEN/ expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina (to 8)

McIlroy off the pace as Americans lead

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - American joint leaders Andrew Loupe and Steve Wheatcroft seek to consolidate their position after opening 65s in the second round while defending champion Rory McIlroy has work to do to make the cut at Quail Hollow. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

LPGA Tour:

Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic, Prattville, Alabama (to 8)

Beck seeks to maintain two-shot cushion at RTJ Trail

Israel's Laetitia Beck takes a two-shot lead into the second round after opening with a seven-under-par 65 at Robert Trent Jones Trail. American world number four Stacy Lewis trails by six strokes. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 350 words)

NBA

LeBron's Cavs try to keep Hawks grounded

LeBron James and the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers aim for a commanding 3-0 lead when they resume their best-of-seven series with a clash at the Atlanta Hawks. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HAWKS, expect by 0145 GMT/9:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Spurs set for heated clash with Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs look to rebound from a controversial Game Two loss when their best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final, tied at 1-1, shifts to Oklahoma City for an encounter with the Thunder. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/THUNDER, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Lightning try to push Islanders to brink

The Tampa Bay Lightning try to push the host New York Islanders to the brink of playoff elimination when they take a 2-1 series lead into a pivotal Game Four of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/ISLANDERS, expect by 0215 GMT/10:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Hamel and Zimmermann set for pitchers duel

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels (3-0) and Detroit Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann (5-0) put their perfect records on the line when they face off in a pitchers duel in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0245 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

HORSE RACING

Nyquist trainer O'Neill eyes another Derby win

Four years after celebrating his first Kentucky Derby triumph, trainer Doug O'Neill is in prime position to toast another after his bay colt Nyquist was installed as the pre-race favourite for Saturday's 142nd edition. (HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 500 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week 11)

Sunwolves v Western Force, Tokyo (0515)

Waikato Chiefs v Otago Highlanders, Hamilton (0735)

NSW Waratahs v Cheetahs, Sydney (0940)

Sharks v Wellington Hurricanes, Durban (1300)

Kings v Auckland Blues, Port Elizabeth (1505)

Clash for All Blacks spots key as Chiefs host Highlanders

Contenders for the All Blacks spots in the backs will have the opportunity to show up their opposite when the table-topping Chiefs host last year's champions the Highlanders in Hamilton with scrumhalf, flyhalf and inside centre the key showdowns to watch. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/CHIEFS, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET 350 words)

Sharks need to dampen Hurricanes' fury

DURBAN - South Africa's Sharks need a victory at King's Park to get their faltering Super Rugby campaign back on track but come up against a Hurricanes side that blew away the Lions in their previous match. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/SHARKS, expect by 1500 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

We will also move rolling highlights of all the round's matches (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS).

ICE HOCKEY

World championships

MOSCOW - Czech Republic face Latvia and the United States clash with Belarus on day two of the world ice hockey championships in Russia. (ICEHOCKEY-WORLD/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 250 words) (Editor: Nick Mulvenney)