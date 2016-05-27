Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

NBA

Warriors try to stave off playoff elimination

The top-seeded defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors try to avoid playoff elimination and force a decisive seventh game when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Six. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/WARRIORS, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Penguins, Lightning clash with final berth at stake

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, one win away from their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2009, host a Tampa Bay Lightning team seeking a second consecutive trip to the championship round when they clash in a do-or-die Game Seven in the Eastern Conference final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PENGUINS, expect by 0315 GMT/11:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Royals bid to make ground on White Sox

The World Series champion Kansas City Royals, in a tight four-way battle for top spot in the American League Central, host the division-leading Chicago White Sox in one of eight games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Colonial tournament, Fort Worth, Texas (to 29)

Spieth in high-profile company at Colonial

World number two and local favourite Jordan Spieth is expected to attract huge crowds when the Texan tees off in a high-profile grouping for the opening round at Colonial Country Club with seven-times PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar and former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA Tour: Volvik Championship, Ann Arbor, Michigan (to 29)

Red-hot Thai Jutanugarn eyes three wins in a row

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn will start the opening round at Travis Pointe Country Club in pursuit of a third successive LPGA victory, following wins at the Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic and the Kingsmill Championship. New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko heads the field. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Clarke poised to name Ryder Cup deputies

VIRGINIA WATER, England - Europe captain Darren Clarke is set to announce three of his vice-captains for the Ryder Cup match against United States at Hazeltine, Minnesota in September. (GOLF-RYDER/, expect by 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week 13)

Wellington Hurricanes v Otago Highlanders, Wellington (0735)

NSW Waratahs, v Waikato Chiefs, Sydney (0940)

Kings v Jaguares, Port Elizabeth (1700)

Last chance for flyhalves to press All Blacks claims

WELLINGTON - Flyhalves Beuaden Barrett and Lima Sopoaga have one final opportunity to press their claims for Steve Hansen's first All Blacks squad of 2016 as the Wellington Hurricanes host the Otago Highlanders in a rematch of last year's Super Rugby final. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HURRICANES, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 350 words)

Chiefs look to increase competition lead against Waratahs

SYDNEY - The Waikato Chiefs have a massive incentive to try to open up a lead on the Super Rugby table with victory over the New South Wales Waratahs, having played their last game at home this season unless they secure the top spot on the table and have home advantage throughout the playoffs. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/WARATAHS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 350 words)

We will also move brief reports of all matches over the round (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS)

TENNIS

French Open (to June 5)

Champion Wawrinka takes on Chardy

PARIS - The third round begins with defending men's champion Stan Wawrinka up against French hope Jeremy Chardy after another Frenchman Richard Gasquet clashes with exciting Australian Nick Kyrgios. In the women's draw, second seed Agnieszka Radwanska and third seed Garbine Muguruza are in action. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 1100 GMT/7:AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar and Julien Pretot)

SOCCER

Manchester United poised to confirm Mourinho as manager

LONDON - Jose Mourinho appears set to take over at Manchester United after reports that he has agreed personal terms with the club. We will bring you all the latest developments. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MNU/MOURINHO, expect throughout)

Champions League final

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (28)

City rivals prepare to lock horns

MILAN - Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid give news conferences before the Champions League final in which Diego Simeone's Atletico will be gunning for revenge after losing to Real in the 2014 final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect throughout, by Richard Martin)

Mean Atletico defence prepares for ultimate challenge

MILAN - Atletico's record-breaking defence take on the attacking might of Real, led by all-time Champions League top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/TACTICS, expect by 1400 GMT/10:AM ET, 400 words)

Atletico offer tricky dilemma for the neutrals

MILAN - Atletico Madrid should be the neutrals' favouite after a dramatic rise to the top achieved with only a fraction of the money spent by bigger rivals, yet there is a side to them which makes them difficult to like. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO, expect by 1500 GMT/11:AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

European Championship

Gudjohnsen's Icelandic saga takes French twist

After more than a dozen clubs and 20 years in the national team, Iceland striker Eidur Gudjohnsen's colourful career is set for another twist as he prepares for Euro 2016 at Norwegian club Molde. (SOCCER-EURO-ICE/GUDJOHNSEN (INTERVIEW), expect by 1200 GMT/8AM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 600 words)

MOTOR RACING

Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

Drivers enjoy rest day before the heat of qualifying

MONACO - Friday is a rest day for the drivers but others are busy preparing for the heat of qualifying and we will have stories from around the paddock. (MOTOR-F1-MONACO/, expect throughout, by Alan Baldwin)

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka second test (to 31)

Hosts bid to wrap up series

England will aim to clinch the three-match series by winning the second test in Durham following their crushing inings victory in the first game last week. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect first story by 0945 GMT/5:45 ET)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 29)

Kruijswijk in the pink heading into stage 19

Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk remains in the pink jersey heading into stage 19 of the race. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

