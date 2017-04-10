Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:
GOLF
U.S. Masters
Garcia wins Masters to end long major drought
AUGUSTA, Georgia - Spain's Sergio Garcia won the U.S. Masters at the first playoff hole on Sunday to land his long-awaited first major title. Garcia and England's Justin Rose finished tied on nine under par at the end of the fourth round. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll)
SOCCER
Champions League
Allegri's defensive art form threatens Barca
MILAN - The dominant force in Italian football, Juventus will take on the role of underdogs when they host Barcelona's array of creative talent in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FCB/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/7 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 440 words)
Dortmund and Monaco prepare for quarter-final goalfest
Despite their attacking qualities, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco face similar concerns as they prepare for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg, with both having their defensive frailties brutally exposed in recent weeks. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-AMO/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/7 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 440 words)
NBA
Cavs try to keep Celtics at bay
The 51-28 Cleveland Cavaliers, with just a half-game lead over Boston atop the East with three games of the regular season remaining, face an Atlanta Hawks team that has clinched a spot in the postseason but is trying to nail down fifth place, in one of seven contests on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
NHL
Bickell to make emotional finale
Carolina forward Bryan Bickell, who has multiple sclerosis, plays his final game before retiring when the Hurricanes play the Philadelphia Flyers in one of 10 games on the final day of the National Hockey League regular season. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
BASEBALL
Arrieta on tap for Cubs against Brewers
Right-hander Jake Arrieta is slated for his second start of the year for the defending champion Chicago Cubs as they face the Milwaukee Brewers in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)
RUGBY
Brumbies in the clear, Australia to axe one of Force, Rebels
SYDNEY - The Australian team to be axed from Super Rugby for next season will be either the Western Force or the Melbourne Rebels after the ACT Brumbies were removed from the process, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Monday. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA, moved, 300 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17