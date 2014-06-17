Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

WORLD CUP

Mueller hat-trick helps Germany thrash Portugal

SALVADOR, Brazil - Thomas Mueller's hat-trick inspired Germany to a ruthless 4-0 mauling of 10-man Portugal in their World Cup opener, hammering home their credentials as serious title contenders in Brazil. (SOCCER WORLD/M13 GER POR, (PIX, TV), moved, by Neil Maidment, 600 words)

We will be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil.

BASEBALL

Red Sox at home to Indians while Rockies visit Giants

Detroit ace Justin Verlander returns to the mound for the Tigers when they host Kansas City Royals in the American League. In the National League the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies on a busy day featuring 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v New Zealand, Port of Spain, 2nd test (to 20)

Taylor runs through NZ batting in second test

West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor, revelling in his return to the test arena after a nearly five-year absence, made up for lost time with a devastating spell in the second test against New Zealand. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, moved, 450 words)

RUGBY

Canterbury Crusaders v England (0735)

Crusaders ready for England test

The seven-times Super Rugby champion Canterbury Crusaders are treating their clash against England at Rugby League Park with the same intensity as a test match, while the visitors fringe players will get an opportunity to impress coach Staurt lancaster as he continues to build ahead of the 2015 World Cup. (RUGBY-ZEALAND/, expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 200 words)

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot, England

Five-day meeting launches with three Group One races

ASCOT, England - The annual five-day meeting gets underway with three Group One races including the feature event, the St James's Palace Stakes. (HORSE RACING-ASCOT/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Andrew Nutting, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Den Bosch Open, Netherlands (to 21)

Eastbourne International, England (to 21)

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 22)

