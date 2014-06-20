Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (to July 13)

Uruguay and Colombia make it South America's day

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - South American dark horses Colombia cantered to another victory and 2010 semi-finalists Uruguay put hapless England on the brink of elimination with a Luis Suarez-inspired 2-1 win. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 950 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Nationals host Braves at start of pivotal four-game set

The Washington Nationals and visiting Atlanta Braves, who are in a tight battle for top spot in the National League East division, play the first of a pivotal four-game set in one of 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Grand Prix (to 22)

Red Bull look to dominate practice in home race

SPIELBERG, Austria - Australian Daniel Ricciardo is hoping Red Bull can build on the momentum created by the team's victory in Canada two weeks ago during practice for Sunday's home grand prix in Austria. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Irish Open, Fota Island, Cork (to 22)

Ilonen leads way as McIlroy fights to make cut

Finn Mikko Ilonen takes a two-shot lead into the second round while world number six Rory McIlroy faces a battle to make the cut after opening with a three-over-par 74. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

PGA Tour:

Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut (to 22)

Steele in charge at TPC River Highlands

Brendan Steele, who shot an eight-under-par 62 on the opening day, takes a one-stroke lead over fellow Americans Ryan Moore and Bud Cauley into the second round at the TPC River Highlands. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

LPGA Tour: U.S. Open, Pinehurst, North Carolina (to 22)

Sizzling Lewis sets early pace

World number one Stacy Lewis lived up to her lofty status by playing "easy" golf on a difficult layout to seize an early two-shot lead in the first round. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), moved, 450 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Wimbledon stage set for returning hero Murray

LONDON - When Andy Murray walks into Wimbledon on Monday to begin what he hopes will be the successful defence of his title he may be feeling a little lighter than usual at this time of year. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/MEN (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 900 words)

- -

Sharapova still a force to be reckoned with 10 years on

LONDON - More worldly, significantly richer and with a men's singles title contender on her arm, Maria Sharapova will be aiming for a second Wimbledon crown, 10 years after her first, when the grasscourt slam begins on Monday. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/WOMEN (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 800 words)

- -

We have also moved lists of previous men's and women's champions.

- -

ATP/WTA:

Den Bosch Open, Netherlands (to 21)

Eastbourne International, England (to 21)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, Leeds, second test (to 24)

Headingley the venue for deciding match

LEEDS, England - England, who narrowly failed to secure victory in the drawn first test, host Sri Lanka in the second and final game of the series at Headingley. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect teams and toss by 0945 GMT/5:45 AM ET, by Tom Hayward, 400 words)

- -

West Indies v New Zealand, Trinidad, second test (to 20)

Kiwis staring defeat in the face at Port of Spain

New Zealand resume on 257 for eight on the fifth and final day at Port Of Spain, just 18 runs ahead of West Indies who are 1-0 down in the series. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Australia v France, third test, Sydney (21)

Wallabies seeking to keep momentum against France

SYDNEY - Australia, greeting the touring World Cup trophy, will hope to finish off the June series against Les Bleus with a perfect 3-0 record to build momentum a year out from the global showpiece tournament in England. We continue our buildup ahead of the third and final test at Sydney Football Stadium. (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/)

- -

SYDNEY - Nathan Sharpe knows the heartache of just missing out on clasping the Webb Ellis Cup but the former Australia lock believes the Wallabies can win their third in England next year (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/SHARPE (INTERVIEW, TV), by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- -

New Zealand v England, third test, Hamilton (21)

- -

Argentina v Scotland, Cordoba

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 22)

