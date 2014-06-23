Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (until July 13)

Belgium go through, Algeria enjoy record rout

CUIABA, Brazil - Highly-fancied Belgium booked a place in the World Cup last 16 with a late goal in a pedestrian 1-0 win over Russia leaving Algeria to light up Group H by routing South Korea 4-2 with a scoring spree on Sunday. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (PIX), moved, by Rex Gowar, 550 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

Phelps continues return at California grand prix

Michael Phelps is scheduled to swim the 200 metres individual medley as he continues his comeback from retirement in the Grand Prix at Santa Clara, his third meeting since the 2012 London Olympics. (SWIMMING-PHELPS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Tanaka and Yankees face Orioles in East showdown

Japanese Masahiro Tanaka tries to add to his Major League-leading 11-1 record when the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles in an American League East showdown while countryman Yu Darvish (7-3) pitches for the Texas Rangers at the Los Angeles Angels in two of 15 games on the Major League schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

LPGA

U.S. Women's Open

Wie wins first major title

American Michelle Wie survived a late double bogey to clinch her first major title with a two-stroke victory at the U.S. Women's Open in North Carolina. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved with update to follow, 350 words)

- -

PGA

Travelers Championship

Streelman birdie blitz leads to title

Kevin Streelman set a PGA Tour record when he birdied the final seven holes for an astonishing one-stroke victory at the Travelers Championship. (GOLF-PGA/ moved with update to follow, 450 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON (to July 5)

Murray and Djokovic launch campaigns on Centre Court

LONDON - Britain's Andy Murray begins the defence of his title against Belgian David Goffin on centre court and top seed Novak Djokovic also launches his campaign on the main showpiece arena when he takes on Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect from 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, Clare Lovell, Michael Hann and Sam Holden, 800 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, Leeds, second test (to 24)

Sri Lanka resume on 214 for four

LEEDS, England - Sri Lanka will look to build on their lead of 106 runs over England when they resume their second innings on 214 for four at the start of the fourth day at Headingley. (CRICKET-LANKA/ (PIX), expect from 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Tom Hayward, 300 words)

