SOCCER

WORLD CUP (until July 13)

BRASILIA - Argentina's Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-2 win over Nigeria on Wednesday but was upstaged by Xherdan Shaqiri's hat-trick for Switzerland as the World Cup provided more drama against the backdrop of the Luis Suarez biting controversy. (SOCCER-WORLD/(WRAPUP 2), expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

BRASILIA - Portugal must win big against Ghana in their World Cup Group G match in Brasilia on Thursday and hope Germany and the United States do not draw in Recife to have any hope of progressing to the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/, expect updates throughout the Thursday)

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON (to July 5)

Wimbledon awaits Nadal-Rosol rematch

LONDON - Rafa Nadal will face his 2012 Wimbledon nemesis, Lukas Rosol, knowing he will have to up his game to avoid another second-round exit at the hands of the Czech world number 52. Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will also be in action. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, Clare Lovell and Sam Holden, 800 words)

CRICKET

ICC meeting, Melbourne (to 28)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is in Melbourne for its annual conference where the global governing body are expected to amend their constitution for the appointment of a new chairman, discuss anti-corruption and next year's 50-over World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

NBA

Canadian crew expected to feature in NBA draft

NEW YORK - The 2014 NBA Draft could set off a Canadian celebration with three prospects from the country expected to go in the first round of the annual selection process to be held on Thursday at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. (NBA-DRAFT/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Lincecum throws no-hitter against Padres

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum threw a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres in a masterful 4-0 home victory, becoming the second player to no-hit the same opponent twice. (BASEBALL-GIANTS/LINCECUM, moved, 400 words)

Yankees visit AL East-leading Blue Jays

The New York Yankees will try to close the gap on the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays when they visit their division rivals in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

