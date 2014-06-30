Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (until July 13)

Late Dutch double hands Mexico second-round exit

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Netherlands substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar set up one goal and converted a penalty in the dying minutes as they recovered to beat Mexico 2-1 in an astonishing finale to their World Cup last 16 clash. (SOCCER WORLD/M51 NED MEX, (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Gideon Long, 600 words)

- -

Costa Rica beat Greece on penalties to make last-eight debut

RECIFE, Brazil - Costa Rica secured a place in the quarter-finals for the first time after beating Greece 5-3 on penalties after the teams finished level at 1-1 after extra-time, the Central Americans playing for almost an hour with 10 men. (SOCCER WORLD/M52 CRC GRE, (PIX), moved, 600 words)

- -

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil. (SPORTS-NEWS-SCHEDULE-UNPLANNED)

- - - -

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON (to July 5)

Top seed Djokovic takes on Tsonga in last 16

LONDON - Day Seven features the start of the last 16 with the pick of the matches seeing men's top seed Novak Djokovic up against Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and defending champion Andy Murray facing Kevin Anderson of South Africa. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect from 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, Clare Lovell, 800 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National (to 29) Bethesda, Maryland

Rose wins in playoff

Englishman Justin Rose parred the first extra hole to win the Quicken Loans National in Maryland. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, 450 words)

- -

Champions Tour:

Senior Players Championship (to 29) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Langer fritters lead but wins at Fox Chapel

Bernhard Langer frittered away a four-stroke lead before sinking a five-foot birdie putt at the second extra hole to win the Senior Players Championship in Pittsburgh.(GOLF-SENIORS/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Hernandez goes for 10th win against Indians

The Seattle Mariners, third in the American League West, try to get right-hander Felix Hernandez his 10th win of the season as they face the visiting Cleveland Indians in one of 14 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v New Zealand, Barbados, third test (to 20)

New Zealand on top in Bridgetown

Kane Williamson resumes on 161 not out as New Zealand start the fifth and final day on 331 for seven, a commanding lead of 307 over West Indies in the third and deciding test in Bridgetown. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

U.S. championships (to 29) Sacramento, California

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)