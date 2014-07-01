Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (until July 13)

Germany need extra time to beat Algeria

PORTO ALEGRE - Germany were pushed all the way by an inspired Algeria before Andre Schuerrle and Mesut Ozil eventually secured a 2-1 extra-time victory to send them into a mouthwatering quarter-final meeting with France. (SOCCER WORLD/M54 GER ALG, (UPDATE 2, PIX, moved, by Angus MacSwan, 700 words)

France strike late to see off Nigeria in rough match

BRASILIA - France ended Nigeria's hopes of a first World Cup quarter-final appearance when they grabbed two late goals to win a rough, controversial second-round match 2-0, leaving the Super Eagles bitter about the refereeing. (SOCCER WORLD/M53 FRA NGA, (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Brian Homewood, 700 words)

Suarez issues apology to Chiellini for bite

RIO DE JANIERO - Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has finally apologised for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during a World Cup match and vowed there would never be a repeat of the incident. (SOCCER-WORLD/SUAREZ, (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julian Linden, 350 words)

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON (to July 5)

Bouchard sparkles as Murray reigns supreme

LONDON - Eugenie Bouchard succeeded where Serena Williams failed as she beat Alize Cornet to reach the last eight of Wimbledon on a rain-hit Monday that produced another display of grass mastery by defending men's champion Andy Murray. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 1,000 words)

BASEBALL

Athletics and Tigers meet in American League showdown

The Oakland Athletics, winners of four games in a row, call on the Detroit Tigers in a showdown of American League division leaders in one of 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 875 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

