Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (to 13)

Extra-time goals send Belgium through

SALVADOR - Belgium finally found a way past inspired goalkeeper Tim Howard as extra-time goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku gave them a 2-1 victory over the United States and set up a quarter-final against Argentina. (SOCCER-WORLD/M56-BEL-USA, (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Neil Maidment, 700 words)

Argentina's guardian Angel breaks Swiss hearts

SAO PAULO - Angel Di Maria swooped deep into extra time to give Argentina a 1-0 win over Switzerland in a gripping last 16 tie as the South Americans booked a spot in the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M55-ARG-SUI, (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 700 words)

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil. (SPORTS-NEWS-SCHEDULE-UNPLANNED)

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON (to 5)

Djokovic takes on Cilic in super-coach battle

LONDON - Two former Wimbledon champions meet in the quarter-finals on Wednesday but this battle will be in the stands as super coaches Boris Becker and Goran Ivanisevic watch their players - Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic - fight it out on the court. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), moving at 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Sam Holden, 350 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Greenbrier Classic, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Watson seeks third victory of season

World number three and U.S. Masters champion Bubba Watson heads the field in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia where the American will bid for his third PGA Tour victory of the year. We preview the event won last year by Swede Jonas Blixt. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Brewers test Blue Jays in interleague action

The Milwaukee Brewers, the National League's dominant team, visit the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 875 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CYCLING

Contador ready to take on Froome for Tour crown

PARIS - If last year's Tour de France often resembled a triumphant Chris Froome march to Paris, the road to the Champs Elysees may be more unpredictable this time especially with Alberto Contador likely to be back in the hunt. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PREVIEW), moving at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 850 words)

We will also move details of this year's route, a list of previous winners and penpix of the leading title contenders.

CYCLING-TOUR/WINNERS

CYCLING-TOUR/ROUTE

CYCLING-TOUR/PENPIX

MOTOR RACING

British Formula One Grand Prix preview

Hamilton hopes for a change of fortune at Silverstone

SILVERSTONE, England - It has been six years since Lewis Hamilton won his home Grand Prix and he needs a change of fortune more than ever this weekend with Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg 29 points clear in the championship. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race.

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)