Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

World Cup (to 13)

Brazil beat Colombia but Neymar doubtful for semi

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Brazil forward Neymar could miss the World Cup semi-final against Germany after taking a hit to the back in the closing stages of the 2-1 World Cup quarter-final win over Colombia on Friday and being taken to hospital for further checks. (SOCCER-WORLD/M57-BRA-COL-NEYMAR, (PIX), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 650 words)

Germany break French World Cup hearts again

RIO DE JANEIRO - Germany broke French hearts for the third time in the World Cup when they triumphed 1-0 at the Maracana to become the first country to reach the semi-finals in four successive tournaments. (SOCCER-WORLD/M58-FRA-GER, (PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 650 words)

We continue the build-up to the other quarter-finals:

Argentina v Belgium

Netherlands v Costa Rica

BASEBALL

Kershaw set to faces Rockies

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw faces the same team he threw a no-hitter against two weeks ago when his Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

Wimbledon (to 6)

Canadian Bouchard meets 2011 champion Kvitova in final

LONDON - Eugenie Bouchard, 20, the first Canadian to reach a grand slam final, takes on 2011 champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on Centre Court. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), match starts at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Toby Davis, Pritha Sarkar, Clare Lovell, and Michael Hann)

MOTOR RACING

British Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton and Rosberg in battle of Britain for pole

SILVERSTONE, England - Lewis Hamilton will aim to see off Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg and claim his second British Grand Prix pole position in a row in qualifying for his home race. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France

Froome says troubles are behind him as Grand Depart looms

LEEDS, England - Defending champion Chris Froome says the problems that have blighted his season are behind him and he is ready to use the energy of a home Grand Depart as the launch pad to retaining his title. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

GOLF

European Tour: French Open (to 6), Paris

Stadler in command at Le Golf National

PARIS - American Kevin Stadler, son of 1982 U.S. Masters champion Craig, takes a three-shot lead into the third round at Le Golf National. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic (to 6), White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Troy Matteson briefly eyed a rare 59 as he snapped out of a season-long slump to match his lowest ever score on the PGA Tour, a nine-under-par 61 in the second round. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 450 words)

ATHLETICS

Diamond League, Paris

Lavillenie can take unassailable lead in pole vault

PARIS - World record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France can take an unassailable lead in the Diamond League pole vault if he wins on home soil. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by John Mehaffey, 400 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby, round 18

Crusaders v Blues, Christchurch (0735)

Force v Reds, Perth (0940)

Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town (1505)

Cheetahs v Sharks, Bloemfontein (1710)

The Crusaders host the Auckland Blues in a crunch match in the New Zealand conference before South Africa conference-leading Sharks take on the Cheetahs on the penultimate weekend of regular season action. (RUGBY-SUPER/, we will have individual reports on all four matches, 200 words)

CRICKET

MCC v Rest of the World, Lord's

Tendulkar v Warne in special bicentenary match

LONDON - The MCC, skippered by former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, take on a Rest of the World team captained by Australian leg-spinning great Shane Warne in a special Lord's bicentenary match. (GOLF-MCC/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 350 words)

West Indies v New Zealand, Roseau, first Twenty20

Copy on merit

